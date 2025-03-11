LT Ushers in a New Era of Leadership with the Appointment of Chase Lane as CEO

"As LT authors its next chapter, I will focus on evolving our services, expanding our presence in Arizona and nationally, and continuing to drive exceptional results for our clients." – Chase Lane, CEO of LT Post this

At the global management consultancy Kearney, he partnered with Fortune 500, government, and nonprofit clients. He later held an executive role in higher education before transitioning to corporate operations and strategy at Light & Wonder, a global gaming company and casino supplier. Lane holds degrees from the Air Force Academy and the University of Notre Dame. With his diverse background in higher education, casino and gaming, government, and nonprofits, he is uniquely positioned to propel the agency's growth and innovation.

"I've long admired LT for its ability to deliver impactful, data-driven brand and marketing strategies while staying true to its core values," said Chase Lane, CEO of LT. "As we author our next chapter, I will focus on evolving our services, expanding our presence in Arizona and nationally, and continuing to drive exceptional results for our clients."

With Johnson and Beau Lane stepping into their roles as board Co-Chairmen, their strategic insights remain integral to the agency's trajectory. Beau Lane will lead outreach efforts and growth strategy within Arizona, and Johnson will support LT's adoption of cutting-edge technologies in partnership with his new venture, TomorrowToday, offering bespoke AI solutions that empower businesses to redefine their operations and thrive in the digital era. This transition allows both leaders to provide counsel while creating space for the next generation of leadership to drive LT's vision and day-to-day operations.

"Chase is a natural fit for this role. His strategic expertise and deep understanding of LT's mission align perfectly with our direction," said Chris Johnson, Co-Chairman of LT. "The Phoenix market and the evolving role of technology present incredible opportunities, and Chase is the right leader to capitalize on them."

"Chase brings the vision, values and strategic thinking that will take LT to the next level," said Beau Lane, Co-Chairman of LT. "I have no doubt that under his leadership, the agency will continue to thrive and push boundaries."

To further solidify LT's commitment to growth and innovation, there are additional leadership updates:

Andy Parnell , President – Parnell will continue as President, leading cross-departmental strategy and execution and will closely advise Lane as he steps into the CEO role.

, President – Parnell will continue as President, leading cross-departmental strategy and execution and will closely advise Lane as he steps into the CEO role. Alison Schmitt , Chief Client Officer (CCO) – Schmitt is transitioning from Executive Vice President, Account Services. She will oversee account services and business development, reinforcing LT's focus on client relationships and new business opportunities.

, Chief Client Officer (CCO) – Schmitt is transitioning from Executive Vice President, Account Services. She will oversee account services and business development, reinforcing LT's focus on client relationships and new business opportunities. Nick Dan-Bergman , Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) – Formerly Vice President of Marketing, Dan-Bergman now leads LT's overall marketing strategy, driving brand elevation, business growth and industry research initiatives.

, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) – Formerly Vice President of Marketing, Dan-Bergman now leads LT's overall marketing strategy, driving brand elevation, business growth and industry research initiatives. Hannah Tooker , Senior Vice President (SVP) Content & Organizational Transformation – Formerly Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement & Experience, Tooker will continue to focus on achieving excellence within content while taking on broader transformation initiatives at LT.

, Senior Vice President (SVP) Content & Organizational Transformation – Formerly Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement & Experience, Tooker will continue to focus on achieving excellence within content while taking on broader transformation initiatives at LT. John Sizer , Vice President of Account Services – A 12-year veteran of LT, Sizer's promotion from Group Account Director underscores LT's dedication to delivering exceptional client service at scale.

These leadership updates are part of LT's larger strategy to expand its impact, deepen client partnerships and fuel innovation. With an eye on growth in Arizona and nationwide, LT remains committed to delivering top-tier marketing and digital experience solutions that reduce friction and amplify brand success.

Lane will also oversee the continued growth of its sister company, Convince & Convert (C&C) and the strategic marketing consulting capabilities within its portfolio.

Along with key leadership updates, LT is adding key roles to its team as it continues to grow. Applicants looking for career opportunities can apply at Laneterralever.com/about/careers.

For more information, visit LT.agency.

About LT and Convince & Convert

LT and Convince & Convert unlock stronger relationships between brands and customers. Whether you need LT as an extension of your marketing team or C&C's strategic and operational insights, our teams focus on elevating brands, amplifying presence, bridging marketing gaps, and driving measurable results. LT and C&C serve industries including casino and gaming, travel and hospitality, healthcare, higher education, B2B tech, homebuilding, franchising, and financial services.

