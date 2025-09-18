LTI announces the World's Best Luxury Hotel Brands 2025

'This is not just another ranking: over the past year, LTI - Luxury Travel Intelligence - has employed a meticulously defined assessment process, throughout which our rigorous algorithm evaluates the performance and values of luxury hotel brands' Post this

Our unique algorithm encompasses 130 key touchpoints relevant to the luxury hotel sector, each assigned a weighted score, culminating in a maximum possible score of 4,663. These touchpoints focus on overall brand performance rather than individual property performance. We emphasise a brand's ability to uphold its passion, commitment, ethos and values, alongside the quality of its management and staff. Ongoing investments and their effective utilisation, particularly concerning new properties and the refurbishment of existing ones, are also critical factors.

Here are this year's results, reflected as percentages, along with last year's rankings in brackets:

Mandarin Oriental 81.8% (1) Aman 80.7% (5) Bulgari 80.6% (2) Oetker Collection 80.0% (3) Rosewood 78.3% (8) Four Seasons 77.5% (12) Six Senses 77.2% (4) Auberge Resorts 76.1% (10) Rocco Forte 75.8% (7) One&Only 75.4% (6) Belmond 72.9% (9) Dorchester Collection 71.9% (11) Peninsula 70.8% (13) Banyan Tree 69.7% (New Entry) Raffles 69.0% (15)

Overview of the World's Best Luxury Brands reportNo organisation connects with the global luxury hotel industry quite like LTI. Our researchers engage with a wide range of stakeholders, from CEOs of rated brands to thousands of management personnel, staff and guests. This comprehensive approach enables us to produce destination-focused reports for our members, who are affluent and discerning travellers, and contributes to the creation of this distinctive report.

Each year we restart the evaluation process, meaning that results from previous years do not influence the current year's findings. This approach can lead to fluctuations in the results, but it reflects the dynamic nature of the sector and our commitment to accurately portraying the current landscape.

Mandarin Oriental: World's Best Luxury Hotel Brand

Mandarin Oriental has consistently enhanced its overall score for three consecutive years, setting a benchmark for others in the industry. The brand is engaging and has cultivated a loyal and expanding customer base that values its dedication to excellence.

Michael Crompton, Founder of LTI, comments:

'In 2023, we raised a concern about the evident global shortage of exceptional management and staff to match the substantial investments in increasingly impressive ultra-luxury properties. This mismatch between capital investment and human resource development is now becoming critical and, if not addressed, it could threaten the reputation of several top-tier brands. Relying on well-meaning but inexperienced locals under the guise of offering a 'sense of place' or 'relaxed luxury' is no longer acceptable. Today's discerning luxury traveller demands and deserves flawless service and professional management.

While there is no single quick fix, it is essential for brands to proactively invest from the outset, ideally during the construction phase, to recruit and train management and staff. This investment would allow them to align with the brand's ethos and service expectations by gaining experience at more established properties. As part of our commitment to tracking excellence in the sector, LTI will significantly update its algorithm from 2026 onward to monitor how brands are confronting this challenge."

About LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence

LTI is a global, members-only organisation that offers real-time detailed reporting for affluent travellers seeking to make informed travel choices. Our comprehensive coverage includes luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and nightlife, presented with meticulous attention to detail. We do not sell travel services, operate a booking engine, or accept advertising. Our sole source of revenue comes from membership fees, ensuring that we are only accountable to our members.

