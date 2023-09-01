Lucas Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Announces Inaugural Lucas Annual Scholarship Program

"We are proud to give back to the future of the funeral profession. With this annual scholarship, we are investing in promising talent and ensuring that the field continues to evolve with dedicated and compassionate professionals." - Jimmy Lucas, Owner of Lucas Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Tweet this

Jimmy Lucas, Owner of Lucas Funeral Homes, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative: "We are proud to give back to the future of the funeral profession. With this annual scholarship, we are investing in promising talent and ensuring that the field continues to evolve with dedicated and compassionate professionals."

Eligibility and Application Details:

Students pursuing a certification, certificate, associate's, or bachelor's degree in business or a related field are eligible for this award.

For the complete set of rules, application procedures, and deadlines, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official Lucas Funeral Homes website.

The Lucas Annual Scholarship underscores the funeral home's unwavering commitment not just to serving the present community, but to fostering and supporting the growth of future professionals in the field.

About Lucas Funeral Homes:

Lucas Funeral Homes, a revered establishment in the community, has been delivering trusted funeral services for decades. Renowned for their compassionate approach and dedication to serving families during their toughest moments, they are now extending their commitment to supporting and fostering the growth of the next generation of funeral service professionals.

Full details on eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply can be found on our website at https://www.lucasfuneralhomes.com/who-we-are/lucas-annual-scholarship

Media Contact

Matthew Morian, Lucas Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1 817-284-7271, [email protected], https://www.lucasfuneralhomes.com/

