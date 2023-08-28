Lucas Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Announces Ribbon Cutting and Chapel Dedication in Hurst, Texas

"Our purpose and dedication remain consistent – to provide a meaningful and healing ceremony to the families that trust us to care for them at life's most difficult time. This space is a testament to our commitment to serving our community with dignity, respect, and the utmost care." Tweet this

Jimmy Lucas, Owner of Lucas Funeral Homes, expressed his pride in the work that has been done. "After 163 years serving families in Tarrant County and beyond, we are proud to showcase our recently renovated facility in Hurst" says Lucas. "Our purpose and dedication remain consistent – to provide a meaningful and healing ceremony to the families that trust us to care for them at life's most difficult time. This space is a testament to our commitment to serving our community with dignity, respect, and the utmost care."

The event promises to be a notable occasion, with a gathering of community members, local leaders, and the dedicated staff of Lucas Funeral Home.

Details of the Event:

Date: September 7, 2023

Time: 4:00 - 6:00 pm

Venue: Lucas Funerals & Cremations

1321 Precinct Line Road

Hurst, Texas 76053

www.lucasfuneralhomes.com

All are invited to attend this momentous event. Light refreshments will be served.

About Lucas Funeral Home:

Lucas Funeral Homes and Cremation Services has been a trusted name in funeral services for decades. With their newly renovated facility in Hurst, they aim to offer even more to the community they hold dear.

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Morian

[email protected]

817-284-7271

