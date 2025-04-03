Lucendo Launches as Next-Generation Distributed Law Firm

"Lucendo represents the evolution of the legal industry, where skilled attorneys no longer have to choose between independence and a robust, collaborative firm environment." - T.J. Henry, CEO of Lucendo Post this

In contrast to many distributed law firms, which aim to maximize financial rewards to a very small group of firm owners, Lucendo emphasizes professional satisfaction of attorneys and provides the opportunity for both flexibility and equity ownership.

"Lucendo represents the evolution of the legal industry, where skilled attorneys no longer have to choose between independence and a robust, collaborative firm environment," said T.J. Henry, CEO of Lucendo. "As we build the future of distributed law, we invite attorneys and clients to join a firm that values talent, partnership, and innovation as keys to professional satisfaction and client success."

Henry brings extensive experience in legal, financial, and operational leadership from law firms, private equity, and corporate roles. Before Lucendo, he held leadership roles at Rimôn, P.C., Sterlington PLLC, and Perkin Industries, overseeing legal and operational strategies while driving business development and growth.

Steven P. Eichel, Lucendo's Co-Managing Partner, elaborated that "Lucendo's approach takes the best of distributed law firm models in offering professional autonomy and transparent compensation and blends it with the best of traditional law firms by enabling equity ownership and a true partnership culture."

Eichel, most recently at Rimôn, is a former AmLaw200 partner with deep expertise in corporate, partnership, and international taxation as well as international corporate transactions (particularly with France-based and other European clients).

"Lucendo's model was built for exemplary attorneys looking for an alternative to traditional firms without compromising prestige, practice resources, or the professional satisfaction of working collaboratively with other great lawyers on high-value matters for interesting clients," said Jeffrey A. Fromm, Co-Managing Partner.

Fromm also joined Lucendo from Rimôn and was previously an AmLaw100 partner and General Counsel of a global investment group.

Lucendo's practice areas include: Corporate and Business; Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Artificial Intelligence; Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures; Regulatory, Compliance & Corporate Governance; Securities & Capital Markets; Tax; and Venture Capital & Emerging Companies.

About Lucendo LLP

Lucendo is a dynamic, growing law firm of highly experienced attorneys known for intellectual rigor, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal service to clients. Lucendo's mission is to deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients through its unique combination of deep technical expertise, strategic thinking, and forward-looking approaches.

As a true partnership, Lucendo is deeply committed to fostering an environment in which attorneys engage in sophisticated and fulfilling work, are empowered to thrive both financially and professionally, and are supported in delivering outstanding results for clients. Our name "Lucendo" /lüˈsenˌdō/ is derived from the Latin verb "lucere," which means "to shine; to emit light." These themes are reflected in our motto, "Bright minds, brighter outcomes." A Delaware limited liability partnership, Lucendo currently has a presence in Boston, New York City, New Orleans, and San Francisco. For more information, visit lucendolaw.com.

Media Contact

Meg McEvoy, LIMELIGHT Growth, 1 434-409-0050, [email protected], www.limelightgrowth.com

SOURCE Lucendo LLP