Lucia Illuminates Los Angeles With A Groundbreaking & Refined Afro-Caribbean Dining Experience

Founded by Restaurateur & Entrepreneur Sam Jordan, Lucia Debuts May 28

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angelenos will soon have a new Afro-Caribbean culinary destination to flock to, as Lucia opens on Wednesday, May 28, in the heart of the vibrant and historic Fairfax District. As the first restaurant in the city to offer modern Caribbean cuisine in a luxurious setting, Lucia—meaning "light"—aims to illuminate Los Angeles with the bold flavors, rich heritage, and diversity of the Caribbean islands. Poised to become a culinary and cultural mecca, it's an elevated space where epicureans and creatives can gather for refined Afro-Caribbean food, impeccable service, and a sumptuously designed atmosphere.

Guiding Lucia's vision is Founder and sole Owner Sam Jordan, whose wealth of hospitality expertise includes a founding partner in LA's Issima, ownership steaks in Oakland's Kissel Uptown, a foundational role at the prestigious Hotel Arts Barcelona and Co-Founder of Sonoma's Red Bear Winery with his father. "Los Angeles has such a diverse food scene, but I felt there was a gap and underrepresentation for bold, soulful Afro-Caribbean cuisine with this modern, elevated approach. There are such unique flavor profiles across the Caribbean islands that make it hard to replicate in other locations, but in Southern California, we have this incredible range of produce and accessible products that allow us to stay truly authentic," says Sam.

Sam visited nearly every Caribbean island to draw inspiration for Lucia, and tapped the acclaimed Jamaica-born culinary innovator Adrian Forte as Executive Chef. Adrian was steeped in Caribbean cuisine from an early age, and his grandmothers jointly owned and operated a restaurant in his hometown of Kingston, where he spent much of his childhood helping his parents and grandparents in the kitchen. In his own career endeavors, Adrian broke barriers as the first Black contestant and semifinalist on "Top Chef Canada," served as Culinary Director for Turks & Caicos' Emara Estate (a luxury private resort formerly owned by Prince), authored the celebrated Yawd cookbook, and worked as a private chef for icons like Alicia Keys, Drake and Virgil Abloh.

Chef Adrian looks to the bounty of local farmers' markets when applying his creative spin on traditional Caribbean fare, such as a colorful bowl of Loaded Rice & Peas with crispy shallots & garlic and hot sauce or a comforting Oxtail Pepperpot with butter beans, farofa and pickled Fresno peppers that fuses culinary traditions from Guyana and Jamaica. Familiar dishes incorporate island flavors, like Coconut Fried Chicken with fermented chili aioli, coconut milk powder and housemade butter pickles, and a Ribeye Steak marinated in housemade jerk seasoning, served with toum and spiced jus. Guests can also sip inventive tropical cocktails alongside Saltfish & Fig Croquettes (a play on St. Lucia's national dish) at the bar, or enjoy late-night dishes like baked Trini Mac Pie (a staple of Trinidad & Tobago) and Sweet Potato Sticky Pudding in a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

For the cocktail program, Sam appointed Melina Meza (Level8, Boujis Group and founder of Last Call Cocktails) as Beverage Director. Drawing inspiration from the food, spices and native fruits of the Caribbean—primarily St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica—Melina sources a mix of Southern California and island-grown ingredients like tamarind, soursop or coconut to honor those bold, complex flavors. One of her goals is highlighting exceptional Caribbean rums, demonstrating their versatility, complexity and sophistication, alongside Black-owned brands. The menu showcases about 15 cocktails, including non-alcoholic and dessert options, many of which cross-utilize ingredients from Chef Adrian's menu. An Okra "Martini" with vodka, pickled okra, lemongrass, thyme & bay leaf dry vermouth and escovitch, comes with a chilled sidecar and sampling of pickled mango & vegetables to snack on, while The Oxtail "Old Fashioned" features oxtail-washed bourbon, sweet potato, sugar cane and Creole & Angostura bitters. Rounding out the program are 12-14 wines-by-the-glass, half of which hail from Black-owned wineries, such as McBride Sisters, Sun Goddess and Sam's Red Bear Winery.

To shape the brand identity and cultural presence, Sam brought on longtime collaborator Dominic West as Head of Brand & Culture Development. When it comes to style, taste and branding, Dominic's talents span fashion, music, tech and lifestyle, and he's lent his vision to campaigns for Fenty, Logitech, Revice Denim, and artists Selena Gomez and Avril Lavigne. For Lucia, Dominic's mission is clear: curate an environment that offers a true sense of escape—where the outside world fades away, and guests can unwind in a space defined by elegance, warmth and ease. Every detail is intentionally considered, from the lighting and music to guest-greeting protocols and staff presentation, resulting in an atmosphere that feels transportive, discreet and deeply hospitable. In addition to curating the visual and cultural narrative, Dominic also designed the restaurant's bespoke uniforms. Crafted in Los Angeles, the one-piece looks feature rich tones of deep brown, green and black that seamlessly blend with the colorful ambiance of the space. Inspired by international luxury resort fashion and the timeless elegance of Caribbean hospitality, the uniforms reflect a chic, polished silhouette—at once functional and refined, evoking a sense of leisure and understated glamour.

For the 118-seat Lucia, Alexis Readinger of LA-based hospitality design firm Preen, Inc. (Lasita, Downtown's Pine & Crane, Piccalilli) and her team create a powerful experience and a breath of island air for Angelenos amidst the hustle and bustle of Fairfax Avenue. The space exudes energy, elegance and a touch of sultriness, and is designed as an arena for culinary, musical and social alignment. Guests enter through a golden, mirrored chamber, and are greeted by a show-stopping white-terrazzo bar, topped with three 18-foot verdigris sculptural palms designed by Preen, Inc. and fabricated by notable multi-media artist Guerin Swing. Plant-patterned velvet booths line the space, including five that are encapsulated in towering shell domes, while a smoked window separates the kitchen and dining room—all of which lend a theatrical air. Overall, the breezy, outdoor nature of island culture is juxtaposed with the opulence of 1950s Golden-Era restaurants with warm lighting, bespoke wallpaper by celebrated textile designer Candice Kaye, and a variety of textured vibrant fabrics in deep emerald, coral and gold mohair.

With Sam's leadership and Adrian's culinary mastery, Lucia aims to redefine the city's dining scene, while also playing an integral role in guiding the next chapter and evolution of the cornerstone Fairfax District. The restaurant is located at 351 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

For more information, visit Lucia at luciala.com and follow @lucialosangeles. Reservations are available on Resy, with walk-ins available at the bar.

Images: HERE

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Elise Freimuth, The Door, 1 000-000-0000, [email protected]

SOURCE The Door