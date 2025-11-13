Lucid Bots Announces Lavo AI: The First Fully Autonomous Pressure Washing Robot

"We're entering an era where robots don't just assist humans—they extend human reach," said Andrew Ashur, CEO of Lucid Bots. "With Lavo AI, we're helping industries scale faster, protect workers, and unlock productivity that was never possible before." Post this

With Lavo AI, operators can clean up to 6,000 square feet per hour with precision and consistency, with no manual operation required. Built with Click-and-Clean™ technology powered by the Lucid OS™, the robot allows operators to easily set up, save, and repeat cleaning jobs with just a few taps, delivering high-quality results that remain accurate and consistent every time.

Once deployed, Lavo AI becomes part of the modern built environment, seamlessly maintaining the surfaces that power everyday life. From arenas and campuses to gas stations, driveways, and downtown plazas, it brings automation, precision, and consistency to every square foot of the world's infrastructure.

Powered by the latest NVIDIA edge-compute platform, Lavo AI uses advanced autonomy, vision systems, and mapping intelligence to safely navigate complex environments and deliver enterprise-grade performance.

Addressing a Growing Infrastructure Challenge

With infrastructure investment at record highs and the maintenance workforce shrinking, organizations are under increasing pressure to keep facilities clean, safe, and operational. The U.S. janitorial services industry alone is valued at over $100 billion, yet more than 90% of surface-cleaning tasks remain fully manual, with autonomous systems representing less than 1% of total operations (IBISWorld, 2025; Kline & Company, 2020; SoftBank Robotics America, 2019).

Lavo AI provides an immediate path forward by helping facility teams meet rising demands while reducing labor costs and increasing productivity. Powered by the latest NVIDIA edge-compute platform, it uses advanced autonomy, vision systems, and mapping intelligence to navigate complex environments safely and deliver enterprise-grade performance at scale.

Availability

Following its acquisition of Avianna AI in mid-2024, Lucid Bots continues its rapid expansion into intelligent service robotics. Limited pilot programs will begin this winter, with general availability planned for Q2 2026.

Lavo AI is available for pre-order now, with live demo events scheduled for January in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.

About Lucid Bots

Lucid Bots Inc. is building the next generation of intelligent robots designed to extend human reach and transform how critical work gets done. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Lucid Bots engineers, manufactures, and supports its products in the U.S.

