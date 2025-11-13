Lucid Bots Announces Lavo AI: The First Fully Autonomous Pressure Washing Robot

Lucid Bots has announced Lavo AI, the first fully autonomous ground-based pressure washing robot. Designed to transform labor-intensive cleaning into a scalable, efficient service, Lavo AI can clean up to 6,000 sq. ft. per hour using Click-and-Clean™ technology powered by Lucid OS™. Equipped with NVIDIA edge computing, advanced vision, and mapping intelligence, it safely navigates complex environments. Addressing labor shortages in the $100B janitorial industry, Lavo AI boosts productivity and consistency for facility teams. Following Lucid Bots' 2024 Avianna AI acquisition, pilot programs begin this winter, with general availability expected in Q2 2026. Pre-orders are open now.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucid Bots, a pioneer in intelligent robotics, today announced Lavo AI, the company's first fully autonomous ground-based pressure washing robot. Designed to transform one of the most labor-intensive and high turnover cleaning tasks into a scalable, profitable service, Lavo AI marks a major milestone in Lucid Bots' mission to build robots for the people who build and maintain the world.
Transforming Surface Cleaning into a Scalable Business
With Lavo AI, operators can clean up to 6,000 square feet per hour with precision and consistency, with no manual operation required. Built with Click-and-Clean™ technology powered by the Lucid OS™, the robot allows operators to easily set up, save, and repeat cleaning jobs with just a few taps, delivering high-quality results that remain accurate and consistent every time.
Once deployed, Lavo AI becomes part of the modern built environment, seamlessly maintaining the surfaces that power everyday life. From arenas and campuses to gas stations, driveways, and downtown plazas, it brings automation, precision, and consistency to every square foot of the world's infrastructure.
Powered by the latest NVIDIA edge-compute platform, Lavo AI uses advanced autonomy, vision systems, and mapping intelligence to safely navigate complex environments and deliver enterprise-grade performance.
Addressing a Growing Infrastructure Challenge
With infrastructure investment at record highs and the maintenance workforce shrinking, organizations are under increasing pressure to keep facilities clean, safe, and operational. The U.S. janitorial services industry alone is valued at over $100 billion, yet more than 90% of surface-cleaning tasks remain fully manual, with autonomous systems representing less than 1% of total operations (IBISWorld, 2025; Kline & Company, 2020; SoftBank Robotics America, 2019).
Lavo AI provides an immediate path forward by helping facility teams meet rising demands while reducing labor costs and increasing productivity. Powered by the latest NVIDIA edge-compute platform, it uses advanced autonomy, vision systems, and mapping intelligence to navigate complex environments safely and deliver enterprise-grade performance at scale.
Availability
Following its acquisition of Avianna AI in mid-2024, Lucid Bots continues its rapid expansion into intelligent service robotics. Limited pilot programs will begin this winter, with general availability planned for Q2 2026.
Lavo AI is available for pre-order now, with live demo events scheduled for January in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.
About Lucid Bots
Lucid Bots Inc. is building the next generation of intelligent robots designed to extend human reach and transform how critical work gets done. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Lucid Bots engineers, manufactures, and supports its products in the U.S.
Media Contact
Kendall Hudson, Lucid Bots, 1 980 498 1894, [email protected], Lucid Bots
SOURCE Lucid Bots
Share this article