Lucid Consulting Joins ERPVAR's Exclusive Acumatica Partner Network

ERPVAR.com, an Acumatica partner and Acumatica consultant network, welcomes Lucid Consulting, a leading provider of Acumatica ERP software serving all of the United States.
MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERPVAR announces a strategic partnership with Lucid Consulting, a leading provider of Acumatica software. The ERPVAR Acumatica consultant directory highlights Lucid Consulting's offerings.
About ERPVAR
Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents the collective expertise of Acumatica, Acumatica, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics GP, NetSuite and QuickBooks Enterprise third-party developers combined with the expertise of local implementation Partners. These local Partners provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs. If a business process assessment is required, the local channel partner is enlisted to provide a comprehensive examination with end-user company departments to ensure the correct ERP software is selected, implemented and the staff is professionally trained. Please visit https://www.erpvar.com for more information.
"Adding Lucid Consulting to our Acumatica partner directory expands our network of Acumatica partners, we are excited about the expertise that Lucid Consulting brings to the table. This collaboration will bring new opportunities to our Acumatica ecosystem." Adrian Montgomery, Partner, ERPVAR
About Lucid Consulting
The Lucid Consulting Acumatica team specializes in Acumatica ERP solutions for Manufacturing, Distribution, Service, and Healthcare industries. We offer Business Intelligence software, CRM, HCM, and eCommerce support and ERP consulting services. Lucid is also a long-standing Sage software partner specializing in Sage 100, Sage 500, and Sage X3. Unlock your full business potential with our tailored solutions—from selection to implementation and ongoing support. Our mission is to enable Lucid Consulting clients to streamline business process efficiency through the application of ERP best practices and tools. Learn more here: https://lucidconsulting.com.
Media Contact
Adrian Montgomery, ERPVAR, 9497262945, [email protected], https://www.erpvar.com/acumatica-erp-consultant
SOURCE ERPVAR
Share this article