Lucid Consulting Joins ERPVAR's Exclusive Acumatica Partner Network

We are thrilled to join the ERPVAR ecosystem of talented partners and look forward to sharing our experience and expertise as a part of this community." Jason Alexander, Lucid Consulting

"Adding Lucid Consulting to our Acumatica partner directory expands our network of Acumatica partners, we are excited about the expertise that Lucid Consulting brings to the table. This collaboration will bring new opportunities to our Acumatica ecosystem." Adrian Montgomery, Partner, ERPVAR

About Lucid Consulting

The Lucid Consulting Acumatica team specializes in Acumatica ERP solutions for Manufacturing, Distribution, Service, and Healthcare industries. We offer Business Intelligence software, CRM, HCM, and eCommerce support and ERP consulting services. Lucid is also a long-standing Sage software partner specializing in Sage 100, Sage 500, and Sage X3. Unlock your full business potential with our tailored solutions—from selection to implementation and ongoing support. Our mission is to enable Lucid Consulting clients to streamline business process efficiency through the application of ERP best practices and tools. Learn more here: https://lucidconsulting.com.

Adrian Montgomery, ERPVAR, 9497262945, [email protected], https://www.erpvar.com/acumatica-erp-consultant

