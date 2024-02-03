Lucid Insurance Group to Take on Tools from Convr's Underwriting Workbench

"Convr aligns with Lucid's mission to realize efficiency," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "Together, we're going to continue to transform commercial insurance with frictionless underwriting. Post this

That's where Convr's Intake AI and Risk 360 AI come into play. Together, the products will eliminate manual submission processing by digitally ingesting, preparing and analyzing underwriting documents as well as streamlining research and enhancing applicant data with the power of AI.

"Our team is passionate about reshaping the insurance landscape and providing tailored solutions for our brokers, and their clients," said Charles Smith, Head of Innovation and Strategy at Lucid Insurance Group. "We're approaching underwriting through a different lens and our partnership with Convr is the first step in delivering a better insurance experience and reducing redundancies in the process."

For added efficiency, Convr will also be integrating into Lucid's Policy Administration System (PAS). This is further evidence of Lucid's passion for automation and Convr's ability to seamlessly integrate into an existing ecosystem.

