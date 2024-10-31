Lucky Hand Capital Announces $100M Credit Fund to Support Influencers and Content Creators

Lucky Hand Capital, a leading fintech firm specializing in financial solutions for influencers and content creators, is proud to announce the launch of Lucky Hand LP, a $100 million Credit Fund dedicated to providing tailored capital to influencers and creators. Post this

In the U.S. alone, brands were expected to spend $5.5 billion on influencer marketing in 2023, reflecting a steady rise from $3.7 billion in 2021. As the influencer economy matures, content creators are seeking more agile and reliable financial solutions to support their operations, often hindered by delayed payments from brand partnerships. Lucky Hand Capital's receivables-based financing bridges this gap, offering creators immediate access to cash flow, enabling them to continue producing high-quality content and scaling their businesses without financial delays.

Vanesa Atala, Head of Investor Relations at Lucky Hand Capital, emphasized the firm's commitment to innovation in this rapidly evolving sector: "The influencer and content creator space represents a tremendous opportunity for growth, particularly in the United States. As the creator economy continues to expand, we're seeing significant shifts in how content is monetized, driving the need for tailored financial solutions that address the unique challenges of this industry. Lucky Hand Capital is excited to bring our cutting-edge funding platform to the U.S. market, empowering creators to unlock their full potential and focus on growing their businesses in this fast-paced digital environment."

With the launch of Lucky Hand LP, Lucky Hand Capital is positioned to lead the U.S. creator economy by offering a seamless, digital financing platform that reduces financial friction and empowers influencers to access working capital quickly. The new fund provides liquidity to creators by turning future receivables into immediate cash, solving a significant pain point for content creators facing lengthy payment cycles.

About Lucky Hand Capital

Established in 2021, Lucky Hand Capital is an innovative fintech company focused on providing receivables financing to influencers and content creators. The company's fully digital platform simplifies access to capital, allowing creators to secure funding quickly and efficiently. With headquarters in Miami and offices in New York, Lucky Hand Capital is dedicated to empowering creators to capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly expanding digital economy.

