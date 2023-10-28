Lucky Winner Hits $1.49 Million Jackpot at Swinomish Casino & Lodge

ANACORTES, Wash., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, October 20, a fortunate guest at Swinomish Casino & Lodge placed a $10 bet and won a $1,490,484.45 jackpot. The slot game the guest played was 5 Treasures Explosion from Las Vegas-based manufacturer Light & Wonder, Inc. As a Wide-Area Progressive, the game's top progressive jackpot is linked to a central bank shared by multiple casinos. "Playing for a million dollars is a fun chance at possibility. Winning a million-dollar jackpot is an extraordinary life-changing experience," Stephany Tuttle, Director of Gaming at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, said. "We are excited that our guests can do both at Swinomish Casino & Lodge." The casino currently features over 650 slot machines, table games, EZ KENO® Kiosks, and Unibet Sportsbook at Swinomish. To learn more about the casino, visit swinomishcasinoandlodge.com.

About Swinomish Casino & Lodge

The Swinomish Tribal Community is made up of Coast Salish peoples originating from the Skagit and Samish River valleys. For over 35 years, the tribal community has owned and operated Swinomish Casino & Lodge, along with Swinomish Golf Links, growing from a small bingo operation in 1985 to a modern gaming facility. Today, they are proud to be one of the leading employers in the Anacortes area. For more information, visit SwinomishCasinoandLodge.com.

Media Contact

Jumada Schwinden, Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 1 888.288.8883, [email protected], https://www.swinomishcasinoandlodge.com/

SOURCE Swinomish Casino & Lodge