Lucy Birch Joins Everest Group as Chief Marketing Officer

Lucy brings to Everest Group a wealth of marketing, brand, communications and commercial experience and knowledge of how to work successfully in a large, complex environment. Post this

Birch brings to Everest Group more than 20 years of marketing and communications leadership experience across business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) and public sectors.

"Everest Group has an exceptional reputation for quality business, industry and technology research and for providing valuable and actionable insight to organizations and their executives aspiring to excel in their marketplace," said Birch. "I am thrilled to be joining such a well-respected firm as it is hitting its stride, growing and expanding into new service areas and verticals. It's an exciting time to join this inclusive and dedicated corporate family and to work alongside brilliant professionals who understand the vital importance of marketing and communications to drive growth and create value in every successful enterprise."

"Lucy brings to Everest Group a wealth of marketing, brand, communications and commercial experience and knowledge of how to work successfully in a large, complex environment," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and CEO at Everest Group. "More importantly, she is a proven leader with the right personality, culture fit and a collaborative leadership style that will make her a valuable member of our team from Day One. We look forward to the contributions she will make and how her skills and talents will make us even better."

Birch joins Everest Group from Verian (formerly Kantar Public), where she served as CMO for two years and led the global rebrand, alongside setting up the new marketing function and MarTech infrastructure for the newly divested business. Prior to that, she was the global strategic marketing leader at PwC, responsible for the Big Four firm's marketing and brand campaign to launch its new global strategy and environmental, social and governance (ESG) proposition around the world. She has also served as marketing and brand director for PwC in the UK, transforming and building a high-performing marketing and brand function. Earlier in her career, Birch worked for KPMG in the UK and Europe as a senior Marketing and Communications leader.

Register Now for Everest Group Engage

Everest Group's inaugural global conference event, "Everest Group Engage," will be held September 30 – October 2 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. The theme of the conference is "The Pragmatic Edge: Designing Your Future." The agenda will help C-suite leaders and teams in global business services, sourcing and vendor management, and shared services operate at peak productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit https://events.everestgrp.com/engage2024

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.everestgrp.com.

Media Contact

Lucy Birch, Everest Group, +1-214-451-3000, [email protected], www.everestgrp.com

Public Relations Everest Group, Everest Group, +1-214-451-3000, [email protected], www.everestgrp.com

Twitter

SOURCE Everest Group