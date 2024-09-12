Lucy School Launches After-School STEAM Program, Destination Imagination, Open to the Community

"We're thrilled to offer this program at Lucy School and invite the entire community to join us." - Dan Buck, Destination Imagination Post this

Buck is enthusiastic about bringing Destination Imagination to Middletown and hopes the broader community will take advantage of this exciting opportunity. "We're thrilled to offer this program at Lucy School and invite the entire community to join us," says Buck. "It's a fantastic way for kids to build essential skills in a supportive and engaging environment."

Destination Imagination will meet every Thursday at Lucy School from 3:30 to 5:00 PM, beginning on September 19th. In addition to weekly practice sessions, there will be a few Saturday 'Construction Days' to prepare for a friendly regional tournament. Depending on their performance, students may also advance to a state tournament in the spring. Spaces are limited, and registration is required.

The unique aspect of Destination Imagination is that students must solve the challenges entirely on their own, fostering independence and confidence. "This program empowers students to be creative thinkers and problem-solvers," says Buck. "It's about giving them the tools to succeed in whatever path they choose."

As a non-profit organization, Destination Imagination aims to inspire young people to imagine and innovate today so they become the creative and collaborative leaders of tomorrow. More information about the organization and its mission can be found here.

Registration for Destination Imagination at Lucy School can be found here.

For more information, contact Dan Buck, [email protected].

Lucy School is a unique independent school located in Middletown, Maryland, that emphasizes arts-based and nature-based education for young children. With a commitment to fostering a love of learning, creativity, and environmental stewardship, Lucy School offers a nurturing environment where students are encouraged to explore, imagine, and grow.

