LUDWIG+ Makes the Inc. 5000 for the First Time at No. 422

Woman-Owned Agency Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency LUDWIG+ ranks No. 422 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're so excited to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "We have experienced over 1,300% three-year growth. This recognition is a direct reflection of our brilliant team and amazing clients. We are so tremendously proud of this recognition."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for LUDWIG+. The agency was named the 2022 B2B Small Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers and the 2022 Small Agency of the Year by The Stevie Awards. Yolles-Ludwig was also honored as an Ernst & Young 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year® for Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About LUDWIG+:

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating, category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand identity, strategy, creative, website development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Visit ludwigplus.com.

