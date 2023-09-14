Luisa Acosta Named Vanir's First Vice President of Brand Strategy

"Luisa is a proven leader with an innovative and collaborative spirit," said Dorene C. Dominguez, Vanir Chairwoman and CEO. "She has an incredible track record of delivering creative and impactful campaigns, initiatives and events." Tweet this

"Sixty years is a tremendous milestone for Vanir," Acosta said. "Less than 36% of companies make it to their 10th anniversary, and family-owned businesses only make it to about 24 years on average. Six decades is truly a legacy of leadership, perseverance and success. It is a true testament to H. Frank Dominguez's vision and the incredible work Dorene has done over the last 20 years to position Vanir as a national leader in the PMCM and real estate development markets."

Named one of the Top 100 Hispanic Influentials in the U.S. by Hispanic Magazine, Corporate Woman of the Year by the State of California and Trail Blazer of the Year by the National Association of Women Business Owners, Acosta got her start working as a news anchor for KGET Channel 17 (an NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California) before transitioning to the role of Press Deputy and later Deputy Chief of Staff to former Los Angeles City Councilman Richard Alatorre. She also worked for Farmers Insurance Group for 17 years, ultimately becoming the company's first Latina Vice President and Officer, and holding numerous leadership roles from multicultural advertising and marketing to philanthropy, community affairs, business development and recruiting.

"Luisa is a proven leader with an innovative and collaborative spirit," said Dorene C. Dominguez. "She has an incredible track record of delivering creative and impactful campaigns, initiatives and events, and has already worked to develop a deep understanding of Vanir's legacy, as well as what's next. We have an important story to tell, and I'm confident that Luisa is the right person to help us tell it."

Acosta is passionate about her community work and serves on the HOPE Champions Board, Eleva X, the Mariachi USA Foundation and is a former board member of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Police Activities League, as well as the March of Dimes LA Chapter and a mentor for Girls Today, Women Tomorrow.

Vanir is a national leader in program, project and construction management and real estate development. Ranked as a top firm by Engineering News-Record for more than three decades, our award-winning team provides a full range of services to public and private sector clients in the healthcare; education (K-12 and higher); justice and essential services; science and technology; state and local government; commercial, residential and nonprofit; energy; transportation; and water and wastewater markets. Founded in 1964, we have delivered $29.3 billion in construction value to hundreds of clients nationwide. Our tremendous repeat business rate, which stands at 85%, is a testament to our team's ability to provide high-quality, innovative solutions that result in successfully-executed programs and projects. We currently have offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas and Washington, with more than 350 employees working on projects nationwide.

