Luke Smith Named Managing Director at BaseRock Partners

"Luke has been instrumental in strengthening BaseRock's position as a leading advisor in the specialty contracting and infrastructure sectors," said Dustin Bass, Co-Founder of BaseRock Partners. "His market insights, transaction expertise, and commitment to client success are core to our firm's values, and we're thrilled to recognize his contributions through this well-earned promotion."

"This is an exciting time in the construction and infrastructure markets, with significant opportunity for growth and consolidation," Smith said. "I'm proud to be part of a team that brings industry focus, strategic perspective, and a hands-on approach to every engagement."

BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.

