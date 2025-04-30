Luke Smith Named Managing Director at BaseRock Partners

BaseRock Partners has named Luke Smith to Managing Director. Smith brings more than a decade of corporate finance and M&A advisory experience, with a strong track record of leading transactions in the engineering and construction sector.
DENVER, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseRock Partners ("BaseRock"), a leading investment bank serving the engineering and construction industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Luke Smith to Managing Director.
Smith brings more than a decade of corporate finance and M&A advisory experience to his new role. Since joining BaseRock, he has led several high-profile transactions within the engineering and construction sector, with a particular focus on specialty contractors. His recent work advising Professional Electrical Contractors of Connecticut is one of several notable engagements that underscore his impact at the firm.
"Luke has been instrumental in strengthening BaseRock's position as a leading advisor in the specialty contracting and infrastructure sectors," said Dustin Bass, Co-Founder of BaseRock Partners. "His market insights, transaction expertise, and commitment to client success are core to our firm's values, and we're thrilled to recognize his contributions through this well-earned promotion."
"This is an exciting time in the construction and infrastructure markets, with significant opportunity for growth and consolidation," Smith said. "I'm proud to be part of a team that brings industry focus, strategic perspective, and a hands-on approach to every engagement."
About BaseRock Partners
BaseRock Partners is an investment bank built to serve the engineering and construction industry. BaseRock advises clients using a team-oriented approach that combines decades of industry expertise, deep industry relationships, and unique transaction capabilities specifically designed to meet the needs of engineering and construction companies.
Media Contact
Dustin Bass, BaseRock Partners, 1 (720) 853-4231, [email protected], https://baserockpartners.com/
SOURCE BaseRock Partners
