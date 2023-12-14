LUMA Luxury Matchmaking Announces Partnership with Rose Matchmaking of Texas

Nationwide matchmaking agency, LUMA Luxury Matchmaking is combining forces with Rose Matchmaking out of Houston, TX.

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationwide matchmaking agency, LUMA Luxury Matchmaking is combining forces with Rose Matchmaking out of Houston, TX. "We believe the alignment of our two companies will strengthen our reach and efforts to be the best professional Matchmaking firm" per April Davis, Founder and President of LUMA Matchmaking. The merger is effective December 5, 2023.

LUMA Luxury Matchmaking caters to very selective singles who are seeking a white glove concierge-type approach to meeting a partner for a long-term committed relationship. Members are typically busy Professionals, Executives, Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, Millionaires, and Billionaires. Rose Matchmaking has a very similar type of clientele and service but has been exclusive to the Houston, TX metropolitan area.

The merger was done to improve client experience and increase overall client satisfaction. "We've found a match for ourselves! The members are truly going to benefit the most from this merger. We are super excited to combine efforts and confident we're going to do amazing things together! After all, two is better than one," said Davis. Jamie Rose, Owner of Rose Matchmaking, had this to say, "I'm looking forward to this partnership and giving Houston clients a wider pool of potential matches. Not only will they be able to meet local matches, but with LUMA they now have the potential to meet matches practically anywhere in the US!"

LUMA Luxury Matchmaking and Rose Matchmaking were both established around the same time in 2010 and 2007 respectively. Matchmaking services have experienced a resurgence in popularity primarily due to singles' frustrations with dating sites and apps coupled with increased exposure from reality TV shows such as Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker and more recently, Indian Matchmaking and Jewish Matchmaking on Netflix.

Houston Singles can continue to visit www.RoseMatchmaking.com, which they will see has been rebranded with a new logo reflecting the merger. Once there, they will be encouraged to fill out the profile form and then schedule a time to meet with their Matchmaker.

The client experience will be the same now moving forward for members of the services.

If anyone has any questions, they can direct their inquiries to [email protected].

Media Contact

April Davis, LUMA Luxury Matchmaking, 1 (612)860-4760, [email protected]

SOURCE LUMA Luxury Matchmaking