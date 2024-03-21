Lumanity and Sorcero Announce Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Medical Strategy and Communications

Through the partnership, medical affairs can generate exponentially more insights from their data to drive decision-making, and leverage auto-generated Plain Language Summaries to deliver more efficient and effective medical communications. Post this

To power this combined solution, Lumanity will tap into Sorcero's platform and its application, Sorcero MIM™(Medical Insights Management), which leverages proprietary, medically-tuned AI. The solution will bring together disparate data sources into a single access point and will enable expert analysis in minutes that can be tracked via real-time dashboards.

This partnership further unlocks the promise of patient-centric publications. Sorcero's AI-powered PLS service rapidly generates high-quality, more readable initial drafts that align with scientific publications and health literacy best practices. Lumanity's medical strategy and communications experts then validate, refine, and disseminate these summaries.

"Medical affairs teams are accelerating their efforts to integrate patient needs and perspectives into the next-generation of targeted therapies that depend on patient centricity while also delivering life changing outcomes," said Richard Graves, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-founder of Sorcero. "Communicating with stakeholders, such as patient communities, and using plain language that is tailored to them and their needs, is a key starting point for engagement and education."

The partnership helps meet this imperative by enabling the development of PLS that match the quality of scientific publications while also meeting industry best practices on readability. With this joint approach, the two organizations enable life sciences companies to efficiently deliver accurate, accessible information to patients and non-specialist physicians.

"We're excited to leverage Sorcero's AI platform to develop the foundation of content in PLS," added Mr. Parisi. "Sorcero's AI platform combined with the power of our communications and data visualization expertise create a differentiated solution that will help drive engagement and learning for patients, regardless of therapeutic area and data complexity."

More information about the partnership is available on both the Lumanity and Sorcero websites. The Lumanity and Sorcero teams are attending the upcoming Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Americas Annual Meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, held from March 23 to 27, and are also hosting a series of workshops in the US and Europe in the coming months to discuss the evolution of medical affairs by harnessing the power of AI. Please contact us for more information on these upcoming events.

Lumanity is a global strategic services partner built to effectively blend deep scientific, clinical, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise to support complex client decision-making and execution throughout the asset value creation and demonstration journey. Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,100+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sorcero's medical AI platform transforms life sciences decision-making, accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments. By harnessing insights from global medical data, we empower industry leaders to deliver breakthrough therapies. Founded in 2018 by pioneers in AI, public health, and personalized content, Sorcero is a Certified B Corp headquartered in Washington, DC. Our innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at Sorcero.com.

