LUMARA Resorts Announces the Opening of Azul Siesta Key Boutique Hotel in Siesta Key Florida

LUMARA Resorts announces the opening of Azul Siesta Key an 18-key boutique hotel located in Siesta Key Florida. Azul Siesta Key joins LUMARA's growing portfolio of independent boutique hotels across the Southeast.

Formerly known as The Cottages at Siesta Key and thoughtfully reimagined under the Azul Siesta Key name the property blends relaxed Florida charm with modern comfort. The property features a mix of studios and spacious accommodations, including the newly renovated Superior One-Bedroom Suite—ideal for families and groups—with two king beds, a sleeper sofa, mini fridge, coffee station, WiFi, HDTV, complimentary parking, and pool access.

Located one block from Siesta Key Beach and walking distance to The South Village Siesta Key, Azul Siesta Key offers guests convenient access to the area's beaches dining and local shops. The property serves travelers seeking a relaxed island stay in one of Florida's most recognized coastal destinations. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor guest areas and beach amenities.

Azul Siesta Key is now accepting reservations.

Images can be found here.

For more information or to book a stay visit azulsiestakey.com

About Azul Siesta Key

Azul Siesta Key is an 18-key boutique hotel located in Siesta Key Florida and part of the LUMARA Resorts portfolio. Following a full post-hurricane renovation the property now welcomes guests seeking a relaxed stay near Siesta Key Beach and Siesta Key Village. Azul Siesta Key offers a collection of accommodations designed for comfort and convenience in one of Florida's most recognized coastal destinations.Visit www.azulsiestakey.com for more information.

About LUMARA Resorts

LUMARA Resorts was founded in October 2025 by a team of hoteliers committed to reviving independent boutique hotels with distinction and heart. Each property is intentionally reimagined to reflect the culture character and beauty of its locale with design-led environments personalized service and authentic storytelling at its core. With a growing portfolio of destinations across the United States LUMARA blends operational expertise in luxury resorts destination hotels restaurants bars and marinas with an unwavering passion for travel and design. Every stay is crafted to feel personal luxurious in the details and rooted in place.

Media Contact

Chanelle Porter, Murphy O'Brien, 1 9174742800, [email protected]

SOURCE LUMARA Resorts