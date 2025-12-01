LUMARA Resorts Debuts as Hospitality's Newest Lifestyle Brand, Reviving Independent Hotels Across the South East

LUMARA Resorts announces its official launch as a new hospitality brand devoted to transforming independent boutique hotels into meaningful, story-driven guest experiences. Post this

Founded in October 2025, LUMARA Resorts was created by a team of experienced hoteliers with deep backgrounds in hospitality development, management, and operations. The vision behind the company is to give independent hotels a new life through thoughtful design, engaging guest experiences, and a strong sense of place.

"Every stay should feel like a story worth telling," said Ekrem Tercanoglu, LUMARA Vice President of Hotels. "We created LUMARA Resorts to honor hotels that have character and bring them forward in a way that feels fresh and inspiring for today's traveler."

Each LUMARA property is inspired by its surrounding community and designed to bring the destination to life. The brand focuses on authentic experiences that highlight the beauty, culture, and personality of each location.

At the core of LUMARA's philosophy is the belief that luxury should feel personal. The company is committed to thoughtful, creative environments paired with warm and memorable service. Whether guests are traveling for leisure, a celebration, or business, the goal is to create experiences that stay with them long after they leave.

The leadership team brings decades of experience across luxury resorts, destination hotels, and group and meeting properties. This background allows LUMARA to bridge operational expertise with a passion for travel and design positioning the brand to redefine what intimate, independent hospitality can look like in the years ahead.

About LUMARA Resorts

