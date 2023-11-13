Lumber Plus Adds Boston Location and Expands Franchise Opportunities Nationally

"We are excited to bring Lumber Plus to Boston," said Guto Fugiwara, President of Lumber Plus. "Our mission has always been to provide the best quality lumber and building solutions to our customers, and this new location allows us to do just that in the heart of the Northeast." Post this

"Joining Lumber Plus has been a game-changer for me in the building industry," said Cezar Lanca, Lumber Plus Boston Franchisee. "From a steady supply of top-quality wood products to a dedicated marketing team sending me leads, it's clear that they're invested in my success."

The Boston franchise maintains the same commitment to excellence and quality, offering top-tier wood and premium building solutions to contractors, builders, and homeowners. This expansion underscores Lumber Plus's dedication to convenience and accessibility in the construction and building materials industry.

Lumber Plus is offering retail franchise locations in key regions nationwide and is actively seeking skilled professionals with a deep understanding of the industry and a desire to explore new growth possibilities, aiming to combine experts' local knowledge and connections with the retailer's unparalleled access to high-quality building supplies.

"It's an affordable upfront investment and profitable in a steady-growth sector," said Fujiwara. "Lumber Plus is dedicated to the success of every location with world-class marketing support and a supply of premium wood products and building solutions."

Visit Lumber Plus at Deck Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, booth #5130, from November 13th -15th. For more information about Lumber Plus, visit http://www.LumberPlus.com. And, learn more about franchises at Lumber Plus Franchise Opportunities.

About Lumber Plus

Based in Miami, FL, Lumber Plus is a leading supplier of sustainable tropical hardwoods and thermally modified wood under the Maximo® brand. Collaborating with suppliers who rigorously adhere to a complete chain of custody, Lumber Plus is committed to a forest management plan that actively contributes to natural reforestation. Lumber Plus proudly holds the esteemed FSC® certification, symbolizing its global commitment to the most widely recognized forest certification system. With an extensive inventory of fine lumber, Lumber Plus offers accessibility and convenience with strategic locations in Miami, Houston, Tampa, Boston and Toronto.

