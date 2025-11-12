Lumethic Photography Verification Platform Now Available

"We're preserving the ability to distinguish what's real from what's synthetic by establishing proof at the moment of creation rather than trying to verify authenticity after the fact." Franz Xaver Bayerl, Founder Post this

Lumethic's verification process compares published images against original camera RAW files using forensic computer vision analysis. When verification succeeds, the platform applies cryptographically signed C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) content credentials to the image and generates a shareable verification report. The original RAW files are analyzed once and never stored or shared, protecting photographer intellectual property while ensuring GDPR compliance.

The platform serves multiple professional segments including photojournalists working under deadline pressure, legal professionals establishing chain of custody for evidence, photo contest organizers verifying submissions, and commercial photographers building credibility with clients. Because verification requires the original RAW file that only the photographer possesses, stolen or unauthorized images cannot be verified by third parties.

For photographers, Lumethic provides proof of ownership that strengthens portfolio credibility and enables premium pricing through verified deliverables. News organizations can implement efficient editorial workflows by requiring verification reports from freelance contributors. NGOs documenting human rights violations gain cryptographic proof for legal proceedings, while organizations in real estate, insurance, and media can establish the authenticity of visual evidence.

The C2PA standard, supported by industry leaders including Adobe, Microsoft, Intel, Sony, Canon, Nikon, and the BBC, provides an open technical framework for content provenance. Lumethic extends this foundation by adding forensic verification before applying cryptographic signatures, creating what the company calls a "verify-then-sign" approach that ensures C2PA credentials represent verified claims that the published image content matches what was originally captured in the camera's RAW file.

Lumethic is available now at https://www.lumethic.com with pricing plans for individual photographers, professional studios, and enterprise organizations. The platform supports all major camera RAW formats and provides verification reports that can be shared with clients, editors, or legal counsel.

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism reports that 65% of news editors identify manipulated content as a major threat to editorial integrity. High-profile incidents, including AI-generated images winning photography awards and appearing in news reports, have accelerated demand for reliable verification methods.

Media Contact

Franz Xaver Bayerl, By FX GmbH, 49 01798172784, [email protected]

SOURCE By FX GmbH