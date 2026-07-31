Lumeway Products, Inc is now Utility Covers Inc. This re-brand allows a customer focus

Lumeway Products Inc is now Utility Covers Inc.

Utility Covers Inc announces the acquisition of the Wundercover Group of Lumeway LLC.

HOLDEN, Mass. and MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wundercover Group of Lumeway LLC is now part of the Utility Covers Inc. family.

The whole team: sales, customer service, development, production, shipping, etcetera are unchanged.

The products are the same commercial grade WunderCovers® and residential grade PaverPal®

LumeWay Products Inc's products are now sold through UtilityCovers Inc.

For more details contact info @utilitycovers.com.

WunderCovers are the leading brand for recessed utility covers. There is no reason to have to see a manhole or vault in the ground. These utilities are hidden by WunderCovers®, or PaverPals® , and blend into the hardscape.

Media Contact

Jeffrey Summit, Utility Covers Inc, 1 508-829-2112, [email protected], www.utilitycovers.com

SOURCE Utility Covers Inc