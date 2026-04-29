Lumian Launches AI-Native Amazon Agency with $3M in Funding

"This is what agencies will look like in a few years. Agents handle the work. Humans handle the judgment. We're just early." — Robin Lobo, CEO, Lumian Post this

CEO Robin Lobo is no outsider to the problem. Before Lumian, he built and sold a seven-figure eyeglasses brand on Amazon and spent several years on the client side of the very agencies he now aims to reinvent. His frustration, he says, wasn't about talent as much as tempo. Tasks that should have moved quickly dragged on: a single A+ content update could take 10 business days to ship, bid changes followed a weekly cadence, and suppressed listings sometimes went unnoticed for 48 hours. "Amazon's marketplace stopped running on that clock a few years ago," Lobo said. "Traditional agencies never caught up."

Lumian's pitch lands on top of a platform that has been rewriting itself underneath its sellers. Rufus, Amazon's generative shopping assistant, has been used by more than 300 million customers since launch, and on Amazon's Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy credited it with roughly $12 billion in incremental annualized sales. Its underlying knowledge graph, COSMO, has shifted organic discovery away from keyword matching and toward intent modeling, evaluating whether a listing actually solves the problem a shopper described, rather than whether it happens to contain the right words.

The broader bet is one venture investors have spent the past twelve months articulating: that AI-native companies should sell the outcome rather than the software. Bowery Capital, one of Lumian's first checks, has been active in the thesis. "For every dollar companies spend on software, they spend six on services, and the next generation of category-defining companies will sell the work, not the tool," said Loren Straub, General Partner at Bowery Capital. "Robin has operated every side of the Amazon problem: as a seller, as a customer of agency services, and now as a builder of AI agents. Lumian is the first team we've seen with all three muscles wired together and Amazon is the right place to start."

Lumian says it is already live with brands across personal care, fashion, supplements, footwear, beverages, and professional tools, and that inbound demand has outpaced its ability to onboard since beta. The funding will go toward engineering hires to extend the agent stack and operators to scale brand coverage.

Robin is direct about the bigger bet. "This is what agencies will look like in a few years. Agents handle the work. Humans handle the judgment. We're just early."

About Lumian

Lumian is an AI-native Amazon agency that helps brands grow on the world's largest marketplace. Its platform combines specialized AI agents, running advertising, listings, inventory, content, and account health continuously, with experienced human brand managers who own the strategy and decisions. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, Lumian works with brands across multiple categories including personal care, fashion, supplements, footwear, beverages, and professional tools. Learn more at lumian.ai.

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Sudarshan S., Lumian Technologies, Inc., 1 (401) 932-4839, [email protected], https://lumian.ai/

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SOURCE Lumian Technologies, Inc.