Lumina Care Launches Redesigned Website Reflecting National Growth Across Post-Acute and Skilled Nursing

The new website reflects the growth of Lumina Care, our leading clinical programs, and the strength of our team along with the partnerships that we have built across skilled nursing homes, which have proven effective in dramatically reducing hospitalization rates and costs for insurers. Post this

"The new website reflects the growth of Lumina Care, our leading clinical programs, and the strength of our team along with the partnerships that we have built across skilled nursing homes, which have proven effective in dramatically reducing hospitalization rates and costs for insurers," said Sean Stewart, Managing Director at Lumina Care.

The launch marks a period of significant growth. Over the last two years, Lumina Care has expanded to coordinate care for more than 50,000 residents across the country through partnerships with skilled nursing and post-acute care operators. Those partnerships have delivered measurable results: Lumina Care has reported a 3% average hospitalization rate among partners utilizing its After-Hours Telehealth program, compared with a national average of roughly 15%.

Behavioral health sits at the center of Lumina Care's clinical approach. The company treats behavioral health as core to the programs it coordinates for its partners, an emphasis that recent federal directives on reducing high-risk and unnecessary medications in the nursing home setting suggest is gaining wider attention. For Lumina Care, that focus has been foundational rather than reactive.

"We want to offer a better experience for our partners and clients, with more detail and information about our programs and how we serve as the perfect addition to their administrative, clinical, and corporate teams," Ben Zirman, Senior Vice President at Lumina Care, said.

The redesigned site is live now. Healthcare organizations can explore Lumina Care's programs and resources at luminacare.com. "Lumina Care is excited to partner with clients to assist them in their care delivery needs. We have the ability to be innovative in approach and unique in execution of clinical excellence," said Zirman.

About Lumina Care

Lumina Care is a virtual clinical services company supporting skilled nursing facilities and the post-acute and long-term care sector. Through coordinated, preventative clinical programs and the Lumina360 platform, Lumina Care works alongside existing care teams to strengthen visibility, improve outcomes, and ease operational strain without replacing the providers already in place. Lumina Care partners with aligned medical practices to deliver care services. Learn more at luminacare.com.

Media Contact

Ben Zirman

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ben Zirman, Lumina Care, 1 855-766-3760, [email protected], www.luminacare.com

SOURCE Lumina Care