Luminaria Returns November 13: Utah's Brightest Holiday Tradition Shines Again at Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point is thrilled to announce the return of Luminaria, Utah's biggest and brightest holiday tradition, opening November 13, 2025, and running through January 10, 2026, at Ashton Gardens in Lehi. Now in its tenth season, Luminaria transforms the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into a glowing wonderland with more than 8 million lights, larger-than-life displays, and spectacular shows that fill every night with holiday joy and wonder.

This Year's Magic Includes:

NEW Enchanted Castle Projection Show – Marvel as snowmen come alive in a dazzling theater of snow and light.

NEW Snow Glow Dance Party – A brand-new dance party experience where families and friends come together under beams of light and top holiday beats to connect and let loose on a colorful lit up dance floor.

NEW Larger-than-Life Toys & Ornaments – Step into a whimsical world where holiday imagination towers above you.

Merry Mosaic – A Luminaria tradition. Enjoy a breathtaking display of 6,500 luminaries and a 120-foot tree choreographed to holiday music.

Fire & Ice Show Spectacular (Fan Favorite) – Flames, fountains, and music combine in a fiery show unlike any other in Utah.

The Tree of Life Sculpture Garden – Returning as one of Luminaria's most inspiring stops, this radiant 2.5-acre garden features 130 bronze statues telling timeless stories of light and faith.

Holiday Treats & Cozy Moments – Back by popular demand, sip cocoa, savor famous donut holes, and warm up by firepits or inside private igloos.

From glowing walkways to the rhythm of the Snow Glow Dance Party, every moment at Luminaria captures the magic of the holidays. It's more than a light show—it's a celebration of connection, tradition, and wonder.

"What makes Luminaria so special is how it touches all your senses — the sights, the sounds, the smells, the feeling of walking through a world lit up with holiday joy. It's an experience you'll never forget," said Tucker Lougee, Senior Director of Campus Events at Thanksgiving Point. "The Fire and Ice Show is a crowd favorite — flames bursting, ice sparkling, and the whole thing lighting up the night. It's thrilling, it's beautiful, and it's something you just have to see in person."

Event Details

Dates: November 13, 2025 – January 10, 2026

Location: Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi, Utah

Hours: Monday–Saturday (Closed Sundays, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day)

Tickets: Advance purchase is highly recommended as many nights sell out.

Tickets and information available at thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria.

About Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point is a nonprofit farm, garden, and museum complex dedicated to bringing families together and inspiring learning through discovery. With world-class venues including Ashton Gardens, the Museum of Natural Curiosity, and the Butterfly Biosphere, Thanksgiving Point offers year-round opportunities for adventure and connection.

