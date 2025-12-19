Luminia and California Resources Corporation Finalize Plans to Use Solar Power for Kern County Oil Operations

Two on-site solar projects at Mt. Poso and Kern Front will generate 30 MW of renewable energy to reduce energy costs and lower carbon emissions
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luminia LLC, a leader in distributed energy development in California, has finalized negotiations of the project agreements for two large-scale solar projects for California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), the state's largest oil and gas producer. The projects, totaling 30 megawatts (MW), with 12 MW at CRC's Mt. Poso and 18 MW at its Kern Front oil and gas fields, have now completed all pre-construction contractual and permitting milestones. Dispatch Energy, a full-service provider of distributed energy solutions, has acquired the projects from Luminia and will serve as the long-term owner, builder and operator of both systems.
"When completed, these distributed solar projects will deliver decarbonization benefits in industrial applications," said David Field, Chief Executive Officer of Luminia. "CRC's leadership in pursuing lower-carbon operations shows what's possible when renewable energy developers and traditional energy producers work together."
By delivering on-site renewable generation, the projects aim to reduce energy costs for CRC's field operations, reduce carbon emissions from energy production and intermittently offset up to 30 MW of daytime grid load, reducing the amount of power drawn from the grid during peak hours.
"These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to responsible energy production and innovation," said Omar Hayat, CRC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "By partnering with companies like Luminia we are advancing cost-effective renewable solutions that have the potential to lower the carbon intensity of our operations and contribute to a more resilient, sustainable energy future for California."
Together, the Mt. Poso and Kern Front systems aim to further integrate renewable energy into California's oil and gas sector, helping to further reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency and advance the state's broader clean energy efforts.
About Luminia
Headquartered in San Diego, Luminia is a renewable energy developer accelerating the transition to local commercial and community-based solar and energy storage. Luminia partners with businesses, property and portfolio owners, Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) and local communities to design, finance, build and operate distributed clean energy projects that deliver energy savings and lasting value. For more information, visit https://luminia.io.
About California Resources Corporation
California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.
