Luminia Powers Two Southern California Multifamily Communities with Solar Carports

Luminia installed new, solar-integrated parking canopies to help offset the communities' and residents' electricity costs and reduce their exposure to rising utility rates. Gables Residential's investment in solar also enhanced the communities with new, solar-integrated carports providing shade and comfort to residents with vehicles.

"These projects underscore the growing value of renewable energy for property owners," said David Field, CEO of Luminia. "We're not just generating clean power—we're solving real business challenges. By replacing aging carports with modern solar-integrated structures, we reduced Gables' energy expenses, improved the resident experience and enhanced the long-term value of the assets."

The Gables Oak Creek project overcame typical interconnection and EV charger placement challenges due to the engineering solutions from Luminia. The Gables Alta Murrieta project required expert navigation of complex conformance permitting and close coordination with the local utility company

The successful delivery of the Oak Creek and Alta Murrieta projects are the latest examples of delivery on Luminia's broader strategy to accelerate renewable energy adoption, focused on hyper-local, distributed solar and storage solutions. Both projects were delivered in partnership with Cal Solar and are now fully operational, serving as replicable case studies for large property portfolios seeking measurable ESG and financial outcomes.

About Luminia

Headquartered in San Diego, Luminia is a renewable energy developer accelerating the transition to local commercial and community-based solar and energy storage. Luminia partners with businesses, property and portfolio owners, Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) and local communities to design, finance, build and operate distributed clean energy projects that deliver energy savings and lasting value. For more information, visit https://luminia.io.

About Gables Residential

Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Seattle, South Florida, Southern California, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the above markets as well as in Tampa and North Florida.

Gables manages approximately 27,000 apartment homes and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables' experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Saxenhofer, Luminia, 1 6195042502, [email protected], www.luminia.io

