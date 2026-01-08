Luminous launches 2026 with strategic focus on certified installer and detailer program to accelerate growth for car care professionals

"Certification has become the standard for serious car care professionals. Our 2026 phase strengthens the credibility of our partners, giving them the tools to differentiate themselves in a crowded market," said W. Mari, International Sales Director at Luminous. Post this

As the automotive care industry continues to mature, Luminous recognizes that customers are more knowledgeable than ever. They understand ceramic coatings and paint protection films (PPF), ask informed questions, and prioritize professionalism over price. Certification is no longer a "nice-to-have" it is a baseline expectation.

"Certification has become the standard for serious car care professionals. Our 2026 phase strengthens the credibility of our partners, giving them the tools to differentiate themselves in a crowded market," said W. Mari, International Sales Director at Luminous.

The program emphasizes building trust with clients, helping installers convert credibility into business. By starting the year with a structured and certified approach, installers can set the tone for growth, pricing strategy, and long-term consistency.

Distinguishing professionals from casual operators

With a market crowded by entry-level and price-driven operators, Luminous focuses on supporting committed professionals. The 2026 certification phase is not about chasing volume but about fostering sustainable, long-term partnerships.

"Our goal is to align with partners who share our commitment to excellence. This program is about long-term professional growth, not short-term sales," W. Mari added.

Benefits for Luminous certified installers and dealers

Partners who achieve Luminous certification in 2026 gain a competitive edge through:

Enhanced Credibility & Market Differentiation: Build trust faster and stand out from untrained competitors.

Access to Premium Products & Systems: Gain exclusive access to premium car care products such as Paint Protection Films, Window Films, Ceramic Coatings, and Eco-Friendly Car Cleaning Products.

Higher Revenue Potential: Justify premium pricing and attract higher-value clients.

Structured Growth & Support: Receive training, guidance, and marketing support to scale efficiently.

Peace of Mind: Operate under the backing of a trusted, market-leading brand.

About Luminous

Founded in 2014, Luminous exemplifies American dedication to automotive care. Renowned for premium cleaning chemicals, paint protection films, window films, and accessories, Luminous delivers products that enhance and maintain vehicles' pristine beauty. Each solution is carefully developed through in-depth research to provide high-quality, innovative results for professionals, businesses, and auto enthusiasts alike.

Join the Luminous car care network

Car care professionals looking to expand their service portfolio, enhance detailing results, and strengthen their competitive position in today's growing automotive market are invited to join the Luminous Partner Network.

New partners will also have access to the Luminous Car Care Academy, keeping them updated on the latest trends, techniques, and product developments in the automotive care industry.

Discover Luminous partnership opportunities via the Certified Car Care Installer Program and the Authorized Car Care Products Dealer Program at www.luminous-me.com, or reach out at [email protected].

