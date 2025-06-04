Luminous Marks World Environment Day with a Commitment to Eco-Friendly Car Care Products

Our eco-friendly product line allows our partners to provide high-performance detailing services without compromising the health of the planet. Post this

"Eco-safe detailing is no longer a choice; it's the new standard customers have come to expect from car care product brands," said W. Mari, Sales Director at Luminous. "Our eco-friendly product line allows our partners to provide high-performance detailing services without compromising the health of the planet. We've developed every product with both effectiveness and environmental responsibility in mind."

Eco-friendly car care products offer tangible benefits for both service providers and customers. From reducing the release of harmful pollutants to promoting healthier, chemical-free alternatives, these solutions address the urgent call for more sustainable business practices. As demand rises for greener options in automotive care, Luminous is helping its partners meet and exceed customer expectations.

"We're not just creating products, we're anticipating in reshaping the future of car care," added W. Mari. "By using non-toxic, biodegradable formulations, we're supporting our partners in building trust with environmentally conscious consumers. It's a win for business, a win for the customer, and a win for the environment."

Through eco-conscious innovation, Luminous helps new partners future-proof their services while contributing to global efforts to reduce pollution and fight climate change. This forward-thinking approach reflects the brand's broader commitment to outstanding customer service and top-tier quality standards.

About Luminous

Founded in 2014, Luminous Premium Car Care embodies the American commitment to automotive care. The company is renowned for its superior range of auto detailing products, specializing in high-quality waxes, car cleaning chemicals, paint protection films, automotive window films, ceramic coating, and detailing accessories. Designed to preserve and enhance the beauty of vehicles, Luminous products set a high standard for automotive professionals. Potential customers can try free samples of car care products before making any commitment. Through the Luminous car care academy, auto detailing professionals can access the latest automotive industry news and gain expert tips on car care product installations, ensuring they stay ahead in their field.

Join the Luminous Network: Partnership Opportunities Available

For more details on the partnership programs and how to become a partner, visit their website's Luminous car care installers program page and the Luminous car care dealers program page, or contact them via email at [email protected]. Luminous products are available at Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories, their main car care products distributor in the MENA region.

Media Contact

Amgad Elsayed, Luminous - Premium Car Care, 1 8455998919, [email protected], https://luminous-me.com/

SOURCE Luminous Premium Car Care