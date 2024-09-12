Lumivero Acquires ATLAS.ti to Expand Qualitative Data Analysis (QDA) Portfolio

This expansion of offerings and capabilities across NVivo and ATLAS.ti will enable Lumivero to provide customers, both new and existing, with access to a broader suite of comprehensive QDA solutions.
DENVER, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumivero, LLC, the developer of the qualitative data analysis (QDA) software, NVivo, announced its acquisition of ATLAS.ti, the provider of ATLAS.ti, a computer-assisted QDA solution for qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-method research. This strategic acquisition strengthens Lumivero's portfolio of QDA offerings, providing customers with a broader suite of comprehensive solutions, and further establishes Lumivero as the leading provider of qualitative data analysis software.
"The addition of ATLAS.ti will create opportunities for accelerated feature development and enhancement of SaaS offerings across our suite of qualitative data analysis solutions," says Gareth Morrison, CEO of Lumivero. "We are excited about this next phase of innovation and continued growth of our QDA software and the value it will bring to our customers."
For 31 years, ATLAS.ti has been defined by its intuitive software used for analyzing complex qualitative data, including text, images, audio, and video. Founded in 1993, ATLAS.ti has been a pioneer in qualitative data analysis with their flagship solution, ATLAS.ti, and has since evolved feature sets to meet customer needs in a SaaS world. Today, ATLAS.ti is widely adopted by academics and professionals globally as a premier QDA solution.
Earlier this year, Lumivero announced the acquisition of Risk Decisions, which strengthened the value proposition of their existing integrated risk management solutions. The acquisition of ATLAS.ti marks Lumivero's second in 2024, and highlights Lumivero's continued commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions that meet customer needs across research, education, and commercial sectors.
For more information about Lumivero and the enhanced qualitative data analysis solutions, visit lumivero.com.
About Lumivero: Lumivero is a global leader providing comprehensive data-intelligence software that enables impactful research and decision-making. Lumivero empowers smarter, better, faster solutions for structured and unstructured data. Headquartered in the Denver, Colorado, Lumivero also maintains offices in Australia and throughout Europe. Learn more at lumivero.com.
About ATLAS.ti:
ATLAS.ti is a leading QDA and mixed-media software that helps researchers to analyze complex phenomena hidden in unstructured data. With ATLAS.ti researchers and students easily get an overview of their findings for various kinds of research projects.
