Lumivero Acquires ATLAS.ti to Expand Qualitative Data Analysis (QDA) Portfolio

"The addition of ATLAS.ti will create opportunities for accelerated feature development and enhancement of SaaS offerings across our suite of qualitative data analysis solutions," says Gareth Morrison, CEO of Lumivero. Post this

For 31 years, ATLAS.ti has been defined by its intuitive software used for analyzing complex qualitative data, including text, images, audio, and video. Founded in 1993, ATLAS.ti has been a pioneer in qualitative data analysis with their flagship solution, ATLAS.ti, and has since evolved feature sets to meet customer needs in a SaaS world. Today, ATLAS.ti is widely adopted by academics and professionals globally as a premier QDA solution.

Earlier this year, Lumivero announced the acquisition of Risk Decisions, which strengthened the value proposition of their existing integrated risk management solutions. The acquisition of ATLAS.ti marks Lumivero's second in 2024, and highlights Lumivero's continued commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions that meet customer needs across research, education, and commercial sectors.

About Lumivero: Lumivero is a global leader providing comprehensive data-intelligence software that enables impactful research and decision-making. Lumivero empowers smarter, better, faster solutions for structured and unstructured data. Headquartered in the Denver, Colorado, Lumivero also maintains offices in Australia and throughout Europe. Learn more at lumivero.com.

ATLAS.ti is a leading QDA and mixed-media software that helps researchers to analyze complex phenomena hidden in unstructured data. With ATLAS.ti researchers and students easily get an overview of their findings for various kinds of research projects.

