Lumivero Acquires Risk Decisions to Enhance Comprehensive Risk Management Solutions

Risk Decisions' Predict! suite offers modern, enterprise-wide risk management software designed to manage risks across projects, programs, assets, operations, portfolios, and strategic business levels.

For the past 30 years, Predict! has been defined by its simplicity, speed, and accurate ability to enhance risk and opportunity management, increase profit margins, ensure timely delivery, exploit opportunities, drive innovation, and win new business.

The acquisition highlights Lumivero's commitment to providing customers with research and decision-making solutions that enable smarter, better, and faster outcomes when analyzing structured and unstructured data. The combination of Lumivero's existing @RISK solution with Risk Decisions' Predict! Suite will further establish Lumivero as a global leader in data intelligence tools and solutions.

About Lumivero: Lumivero is a global leader providing comprehensive data-intelligence software that enables impactful research and decision-making. With data at the core of everything we do, Lumivero empowers smarter, better, faster solutions for structured and unstructured data. Designed by and for data and research experts, Lumivero combines trusted research methodologies with robust data collaboration capabilities to illuminate powerful new insights that help customers make decisions with confidence and increase their global collaborative impact.

Headquartered in the United States, Lumivero also maintains offices in Australia and throughout Europe. Learn more at lumivero.com.

About Risk Decisions: Risk Decisions develops the Predict! suite of software, combining everything needed for successful risk management in one simple, secure, easy-to-use package. Specializing in enterprise, project, and portfolio risk management and analysis, Risk Decisions helps organizations achieve transparency, collaboration, and successful project delivery. Risk Decisions has offices in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

