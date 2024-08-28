Lumivero Unveils NVivo 15: Revolutionizing Research with Advanced AI Assistant

"Our priority with evolving AI capabilities in NVivo has always been to keep the human element at the core of research while leveraging advanced technology to streamline processes and identifying insights," said Gareth Morrison, CEO of Lumivero. Post this

Beyond its innovative AI features, NVivo 15 enhances cross-platform compatibility by allowing seamless syncing of projects across Mac and Windows. This functionality goes beyond eliminating the file conversion process – enabling users to effortlessly open and manage projects on both operating systems. With NVivo 15 and NVivo Collaboration Cloud, researcher teams can connect to the same project to update, code, and analyze their project in real-time, regardless of their preferred platform, ensuring greater flexibility and productivity in their qualitative data analysis.

Key Features of NVivo 15 include:

Efficiency Boost: Researchers will benefit from AI-powered summarization and code suggestions, reducing the time spent on manual tasks and enabling a deeper focus on data analysis.

Human at the Helm: NVivo 15's enhanced user interface ensures that researchers remain in full control of their projects, making informed decisions on the direction of their research while leveraging AI capabilities.

Security Forward: Lumivero prioritizes user data security, ensuring all data is processed within the AI engine securely and never used to train external language models. Users can trust that their project data remains confidential and safeguarded.

The release of NVivo 15 follows the release of MyLumivero, a new, centralized data intelligence platform to help Lumivero customers realize their potential using across all Lumivero software and tools.

To see NVivo 15 in action, visit www.Lumivero.com/NVivo15/.

*(Scopus Database NVivo citations compared to competitors, 2010-2023)

