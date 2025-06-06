Lumora Wealth Launches Boutique Financial Planning for Healthcare and Tech Professionals

"Healthcare and tech professionals deserve financial guidance as nuanced as their careers—this is where Lumora Wealth steps in." — Mark Duffy, CFA, Founder, Lumora Wealth Post this

"These professionals often face nontraditional financial challenges—RSUs, stock options, sudden liquidity events, or nonlinear income—but receive advice built for people with predictable careers," said Duffy. "We built Lumora Wealth to fill that gap with thoughtful, tailored advice."

The firm offers both flat-fee and assets-under-management (AUM) models, with services covering investment strategy, tax planning, cash flow management, and exit planning. Clients benefit from transparent pricing, institutional-level expertise, and white-glove service designed around their goals.

Lumora Wealth is currently accepting a limited number of new clients across the Greater Boston innovation economy, including Cambridge, Somerville, and the North Shore.

Media Contact

Mark Duffy, CFA, Lumora Wealth Management, 1 617-285-0007, [email protected], www.lumorawealth.com

