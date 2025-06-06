Lumora Wealth Launches Boutique Financial Planning for Healthcare and Tech Professionals

Fee-only firm offers tailored guidance for professionals navigating equity, income, and transitions.
MELROSE, Mass., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumora Wealth, an independent, fee-only investment advisory firm based in Melrose, Massachusetts, has launched personalized financial planning services for professionals across the healthcare and technology sectors.
Founded by Mark Duffy, CFA, Lumora Wealth helps clients navigate the financial complexities that come with equity compensation, variable income, and career transitions—especially common in fields like biotech, pharma, medical devices, and tech startups. The firm serves professionals ranging from clinical researchers and physician assistants to product managers, software engineers, and marketing directors.
"These professionals often face nontraditional financial challenges—RSUs, stock options, sudden liquidity events, or nonlinear income—but receive advice built for people with predictable careers," said Duffy. "We built Lumora Wealth to fill that gap with thoughtful, tailored advice."
The firm offers both flat-fee and assets-under-management (AUM) models, with services covering investment strategy, tax planning, cash flow management, and exit planning. Clients benefit from transparent pricing, institutional-level expertise, and white-glove service designed around their goals.
Lumora Wealth is currently accepting a limited number of new clients across the Greater Boston innovation economy, including Cambridge, Somerville, and the North Shore.
Media Contact
Mark Duffy, CFA, Lumora Wealth Management, 1 617-285-0007, [email protected], www.lumorawealth.com
SOURCE Lumora Wealth Management
Share this article