Lumos Technologies Announces Partnership with nCino to Streamline Small Business Loan Approvals with Predictive Scoring

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumos Technologies, Inc. ("Lumos"), an industry-disrupting small business data analytics company, is excited to announce a partnership with nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry. The partnership will see the two companies integrate a predictive credit scoring model into the nCino platform that will automate and accelerate financial institutions' (FIs) ability to quantify small business credit risk.