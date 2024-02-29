Lumos Technologies Launches Small Business Loan Portfolio Score

"The application of technology, coupled with the crucial role of data, is the new standard for proactive loan portfolio management," said Youri Nelson, Co-Founder and CTO of Lumos. Post this

"Lumos Portfolio Score plays an essential role in safeguarding the profitability of small business loan portfolios," said Brett Caines, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumos. "Routine portfolio risk scoring provides timely feedback, equips credit risk management teams with the clarity required to quickly identify risk patterns, and allows for prompt corrective actions."

Lumos Portfolio Score aids in early identification of individual loan and portfolio strengths and weaknesses using robust predictive credit models.

"The application of technology, coupled with the crucial role of data, is the new standard for proactive loan portfolio management," said Youri Nelson, Co-Founder and CTO of Lumos. "This enables data-driven decision making and the implementation of proactive strategies to mitigate risks and boost portfolio performance."

Lumos' predictive scoring models help mitigate unexpected credit events, minimize potential financial losses, and enhance regulatory compliance in portfolio monitoring. The data from proactive risk scoring guides decisions on lending policies, portfolio diversification, and comprehensive risk management strategies.

About Lumos Technologies

Lumos is an industry-disrupting data analytics company delivering actionable insights, advisory services, and AI-driven technologies with safety and soundness in mind. Backed by expert financial literacy,

Lumos provides financial institutions with standardized and automated metrics, powerful decisioning models, and efficient processes with rich, curated data and decades of financial institution literacy at the heart of it all. To learn more about Lumos, visit http://www.lumosdata.com.

