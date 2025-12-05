Lumos Technologies Partners with Lama AI to Modernize Small-Business & SBA Lending

"By pairing our predictive analytics with Lama AI's powerful origination platform, we are giving lenders the ability to modernize how they evaluate small-business credit." said Brett Caines, CEO of Lumos. Post this

As small-business lenders navigate shifting economic conditions and rising competition, the collaboration enables lenders to shorten time-to-decision, and improve overall credit quality. The collaboration also reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to responsible capital for small businesses across the country.

"Partnering with Lumos unlocks a new level of value for financial institutions. Together, we are giving banks and credit unions a clear path to win more business and respond to demand faster than ever before," said Omri Yacubovich, CEO of Lama AI. "The power of Lumos analytics combined with the Lama agentic framework brings real clarity to risk assessment. It delivers actionable insight that fits each institution's credit philosophy and supports faster and more informed decision making."

"Small-business lending is undergoing a fundamental shift, and our partnership with Lama AI accelerates that transformation," said Brett Caines, CEO of Lumos. "By pairing our predictive analytics with Lama AI's powerful origination platform, we are giving lenders the ability to modernize how they evaluate small-business credit."

About Lama AI

Lama AI provides an award-winning end-to-end AgenticAI origination platform, helping banks boost efficiency while supporting significant portfolio growth. Trusted by leading community and regional banks, Lama AI enables its partners to streamline workflows, reduce manual tasks, increase dealflow, and speed up decision-making

About Lumos Technologies

Lumos is an innovative data analytics company delivering actionable insights, advisory services, and AI-driven technologies with safety and soundness in mind. Backed by expert financial literacy, Lumos provides financial institutions with standardized and automated metrics, powerful credit decisioning models, and efficient processes with rich, curated data and decades of financial institution literacy at the heart of it all.

