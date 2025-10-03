Luna Fashion House Launches in the U.S. with Limited-Edition Capsule Collections

"We design fewer, better pieces that earn their place in your wardrobe," said Petrovic. "The Power of Femininity isn't a trend. It's how confidence looks and feels." Post this

"We design fewer, better pieces that earn their place in your wardrobe," said Petrovic. "The Power of Femininity isn't a trend. It's how confidence looks and feels."

A European Legacy, Tailored for the U.S.

Luna Fashion House builds on the heritage of Luna, a Serbian fashion house founded in 1990 and renowned across Europe for its tailoring and craftsmanship. The U.S. brand curates capsule collections designed to meet the needs of modern professionals, produced in small batches by women-led ateliers in Europe.

Distinctive Capsule Collections

The launch features tailored silhouettes, versatile palettes of ivory, noir, midnight green, and Bordeaux, and signature pieces such as the Luna red blazer. Each garment is crafted with premium fabrics and fit-first construction, designed to transition seamlessly from office to evening.

Availability

The first capsule collection is now available exclusively at lunafashionhouse.com.

About Luna Fashion House

Luna Fashion House, based in Newport Beach, California, is a womenswear label founded in 2025. By pairing European craftsmanship with a modern U.S. retail experience, the brand offers limited-edition capsule collections focused on tailoring, versatility, and ethical production.

Media Contact:

Maya Atanaskovic, Luna Fashion House

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 949-378-4715

Instagram: @luna_fashion_house

Website: lunafashionhouse.com

Media Contact

Maya Atanaskovic, Luna Fashion House, 1 949-378-4715, [email protected], https://lunafashionhouse.com

SOURCE Luna Fashion House