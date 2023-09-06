Luna XIO's BLE-to-Cloud Protocol Wins 2023 ISSIP Award for Transformative Service Innovation

"Our mission is to connect the next 100 billion devices on the Internet." - Arman Maghbouleh, COO, Luna XIO Tweet this

"Our mission is to connect the next 100 billion devices to the Internet," shared Arman Maghbouleh, COO of Luna XIO. "Receiving the ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to spearheading innovation through open standards-driven protocols."

Haroon Abbu, ISSIP Service Excellence Awards Chair, and SVP, Digital, Data and Analytics for Bell and Howell, lauded Luna XIO's significant achievement, stating, "Luna's BLE-to-Cloud Protocol exemplifies the essence of innovation that ISSIP champions. It showcases the potential to redefine entire industries."

In celebration of this award, ISSIP will host a talk by Luna XIO's Arman Maghbouleh on September 20th. The talk is titled 'Because blueberries, oxygen tanks, and engine parts deserve connectivity: The Luna BLE-to-Cloud protocol'. This session will delve into the Luna protocol's design, development, and its transformative potential across food, healthcare, retail, and supply chain sectors. For more details on Luna XIO's award-winning innovation and to sign up for the upcoming webinar, please visit: https://issip.org/event/issip-innovation-in-service-excellence-overall-impact-award-winner-luna-xio/

About Luna XIO: Luna is revolutionizing remote connectivity for billions of low-power devices that lack the resources for traditional secure connections. With a focus on seamless integration and secure, bidirectional BLE-to-cloud communications, Luna XIO empowers industries to harness the potential of real-time monitoring and control. The Luna protocol offers innovative solutions to reduce food waste, improve home healthcare, enhance supply chain visibility, and optimize both retail and manufacturing operations.

For more information about Luna XIO, please visit lunaxio.com

About ISSIP: The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) is a membership organization dedicated to advancing Service Innovation for our interconnected world. ISSIP recognizes and celebrates innovation excellence through its prestigious Excellence in Service Innovation Awards, acknowledging outstanding contributions to the field of service innovation.

For more information about ISSIP, please visit issip.org

