Lunada Bay Tile Introduces Mistral, a Handcrafted Tile Collection Offering a Fresh Interpretation of Zellige Tiles that Bridge Past & Present

Zellige is a style of mosaic tilework made from individually hand-chiseled tile pieces and is one of the oldest continually practiced tile-making traditions in the world. Likely originating in the ninth century in what is modern day Tunisia, Zellige uses tiles of distinct colors that are fitted together to form various patterns based on tessellations or infinitely repeating forms.

The Lunada Bay Tile design team works closely with tile makers in Fez, Morocco who employ time-honored methods that have been perfected and passed down over generations. Mistral tiles are made completely by hand in the same way authentic Zellige has been made for centuries. This artistic tradition encapsulates a genuine expression of handmade tiles that results in "imperfect" but beautifully unique tiles that vary one from the other in surface, edge, and color.

The individually hand-chiseled tile pieces from Lunada Bay Tile bridge the past and the present by marrying classic techniques of tile making with modern patterns and colors. Lead-free, rich, and glorious Italian glazes are applied to the Zellige tiles—unique to the industry—to achieve a striking, fresh palette curated for today's distinctive interior and exteriors.

"The new Mistral patterns are inspired by modern aesthetics from different decades and the traditional art of making Zellige tile," says Irikat.

The Mastery of Mistral Moroccan Mosaics

"When designing Mistral, we wanted to create a fusion between the traditional art of Zellige tile with a contemporary interpretation, and craft a more modern aesthetic, created via color and patterns. So, the patterns that we designed have both a historical or traditional feel, but they're presented in a much more modern way."

Mistral takes time honored Zellige designs and forms them into four patterns to reflect modern sensibilities. Bab, which means "gate or big door" in Arabic, is drawn from a traditional pattern but modernized with a curve at the top. It is also inspired by traditional marble and Byzantine-inspired design. The pattern represents a movement between two opposing pieces mirroring each other. Reverie is an artistic combination of several geometric shapes and incorporates mid-century modern design influences, mixing and matching shapes and playing with geometry. Kilim is a triangle shape representative of the amulet protection motifs seen in Kilim rugs but also inspired by Art Deco influences, and Trapezium is a traditional Zellige pattern with an added sense of play in a mirrored trapezoid pattern.

The colors span from a gentle Sheer and All in White, to a dreamy seafoam green Lotus; to Odyssey, an undulating, wavy midnight blue; Phantom, a dusky mix of greys, blacks, and charcoal; and spicy Sumac, a complex and nuanced hue reminiscent of ground dried berries and red earth, among others. These on-trend colors echo today's aesthetics. Bab, Kilim, Reverie, and Trapezium have blends of different glaze colors for each colorway. On the other hand, the 3x4 Trapezoid Field and Small Bullnose come in single or solid glaze colors – the colors have variation but are not blends of different colors.

The Making of Mistral

The making of Mistral is a laborious, hand-made process, following the time-honored traditions of Zellige tile-making. Locally sourced clay is pressed by hand into tray-sized molds, then pounded and manipulated with wooden mallets after drying in the sun. After kiln-firing, each bisque tile is hand-dipped in glaze before it is kiln-fired again, and expertly hand-chiseled into its final shape and fitted together to create their intricate patterns. Interestingly, the transition from using olive pits and bits of wood to modern natural gas kilns is the only real change to the entire process of making Zellige. Everything else is the same as it has been over the centuries.

The Zellige art form remains not only one of the hallmarks of Moroccan cultural and artistic identity, but also enjoys popularity in U.S. modern architecture and design.

"Today, Zellige still can be found in many areas in homes," explains Irikat. "These newly imagined Zellige tiles can be used here in backsplashes, of course, but also can be used artfully to create accent walls in living and dining rooms, or as a decorative frame for a doorway or on ceilings."

