Lunada Bay Tile Names Top 3 Design Trends for Glass and Ceramic Tiles in 2025: A Focus on Well-being and Personalization

Leading tile brands like Lunada Bay Tile are paving the way with innovative designs that balance artistry, sustainability, and functionality, offering homeowners a chance to transform their living spaces into personalized sanctuaries. Here's a glimpse of the top three design trends for 2025

1. Well-being and Nature-Inspired Aesthetics: More than Just a Look

The growing desire for homes to function as places of wellness is leading to a shift in how design is approached. "It's not just about the look and feel anymore," says Feras Irikat, a prominent voice in design and Director of Design for Lunada Bay Tile.

"People are really seeking out experiences that enhance their lives, their mental and emotional well-being. The idea is that the home is no longer just a shelter—it's a space for healing. This is a big mindset shift, and we, as designers, need to recognize that our job is more than making things look pretty. It's about making people's lives better."

Tiles play a crucial role in this transformation, offering textures, colors, and materials that contribute to the sensory experience of a home. Lunada Bay Tile's JAW Redux, a hand-crafted glass tile collection assembles single colors in alternating Pearl and Silk finishes to create a dynamic pattern that emulates the essence of cascading water. Designed to evoke the tranquil movement of water, the collection promotes an atmosphere of relaxation and mindfulness, ideal for wellness spaces like bathrooms or home spas.

Irikat adds, "When we approach design from the standpoint of wellness, we start to realize that creating spaces where people can heal emotionally and mentally is far more impactful than simply focusing on what's trendy. The tactile nature of tiles helps create spaces that people can truly connect with, fostering a sense of calm and well-being."

2. Personalization: The Heart of Modern Design

Another significant trend in 2025 is the demand for personalization in home design. Irikat highlights that customization has become an integral part of wellness.

"Personalization is part of wellness—it's about creating a space that's truly yours, one that reflects the colors and textures you want to engage with," Irikat explains. "We're seeing this across industries, from personalized skincare to tailored shopping experiences. The same is true for the home. People want spaces that are unique to them."

Lunada Bay Tile is responding to this shift with offerings like Momentum, a three-dimensional tile collection, that creates visual movement in space through the crosscurrents of art, design and pattern, which allows homeowners to mix and match to craft designs that are deeply personal.

These Japanese, hand-crafted ceramic tiles feature sculptured lines of dramatic variation that encourage exploration: use a single shape to discover an array of textures, or puzzle together multiple shapes to express your unique direction. This customization enables individuals to curate environments that are not only visually pleasing but also emotionally resonant, reflecting their own tastes and lifestyles.

"The trend toward personalized design is not just a passing phase," Irikat notes. "It's part of a larger cultural shift towards customization in all aspects of life. People want their homes to reflect who they are, and tiles are a perfect medium for achieving that. When you allow people to choose the colors and textures they want, you give them a space where they feel empowered and at peace."

3. Timeless Materials with Contemporary Twists

While trends come and go, the combination of timeless materials with modern innovations continues to be a defining theme for 2025. Ceramic and glass tiles are the perfect medium for this fusion, offering a way to integrate classic design elements with contemporary sensibilities.

By pairing traditional materials—such as marble, stone, and terracotta—with innovative finishes, textures, and color treatments, tiles can capture the essence of timeless elegance while staying firmly rooted in modern design. Whether it's through the use of sleek, glossy glass tiles or the introduction of cutting-edge patterns, tiles in 2025 are increasingly offering a sophisticated marriage of old-world craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Vesuvio is a mixed media mosaic series that combines glimmering glass with natural white marble. Elegant yet durable, the natural stone creates a beauty only achieved after millions of years of nature working her magic. The glass is evocative of semi-precious stone found in volcanic formations. In concert, the simple geometric patterns become the timeless foundation for many interior styles.

As 2025 unfolds, these tile trends speak to a deeper shift in how we relate to our living spaces. Tiles are no longer just a surface material—they are a way to cultivate well-being, express personal style, and contribute to a more sustainable future. Whether choosing natural textures for tranquility, bold designs for creativity, or sustainable materials for ethical living, the tiles of 2025 reflect a broader movement toward homes that are meaningful, expressive, and supportive of our diverse needs.

