Lunada Bay Tile Puts the Spotlight on Interior Designers with Inspirational Tile Decor for the Kitchen & Bath

"Trends may come and go, but tile has staying power," said Irikat. "Interesting formats, colors and materials allow for true customization, with tile designs that reflect today's most popular styles, and also project emerging trends."

Ideas to Inspire: In the Kitchen

Backsplash as Blank Canvas!

"Not every piece of art is hung on the wall! Backsplashes are becoming a focal point. In the past we've seen that sort of minimalism where the backsplash is the same as the counter or blends in. Now the backsplash is being used as a canvas to really put in a lot more personality--not just the personality of the design, but the personality of the homeowner. The backsplash is a blank canvas where you could just load up your personality and your own style in that space," said Irikat.

https://lunadabaytile.com/blogs/inspiration-gallery/shinju-crest-kumamoto-kushi-moonstone-pacific-blend

Design Credit: Marcia Moore Design @marciamooredesign

Photo Credit: Suzy Gorman

Tile: Shinju Crest in random color blend

Mix & Match – Don't Be Boring!

"Soft maximalism, which is about saturating a space with inspired design ideas from patterns, colors, and textures, and even contrasting materials, contrasting colors, contrasting textures. The more you mix, the more unique and personalized your space will be," said Irikat. "And there is no better area to add texture than the kitchen backsplash. Here, you can use glass, mirror, ceramic, granite, or any surface with ease. Even if you want to go all out and try a tile mosaic, the backsplash is the perfect place to do it."

The Design Story: When the clients wanted to renovate a dated 80's kitchen, there was a tight deadline to complete everything before their second child arrived, so the designer hit the ground running staying on schedule to transform their kitchen. The clients did not want a sterile, all white kitchen, so color was brought in with two-toned cabinets: soft aqua for the uppers and harbor blue for the bottom ones. To coordinate with the color palette, the designer created a statement piece with the tile behind the hood –Tommy Bahama® glass mosaic tile in the Zig & Zag pattern and Skyros colorway. This tile is reminiscent of the colors of the ocean.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv-Ha-1q69H/?img_index=1

Design Credit: Michelle Lee Parenteau @MichelleLeeParenteau

Photo Credit: Grace Lentini Photography

Tile: Tommy Bahama® Glass Blends above the stove

Tile installers: Jason Thomas and John Camara

Invite more color in!

"Invite color in because it creates high energy spaces which are sometimes needed in environments like task oriented areas like kitchens. Consider nature inspired colors -- these are more than greens, blues, or calming neutrals," said Irikat. "They are colors that reignite our passion to nature….what is surprising, and unique and wow out there, including vibrant reds. We also have a lot of choices when it comes to patterns for flooring, for walls, from wallpaper to pattern tile, to pattern floors, to patterned wood, to patterned carpets—it's about pushing us to include more color, more joy, more energy, more art, into our worlds."

https://lunadabaytile.com/blogs/inspiration-gallery/ka-nu-keel-cruise-blue-kitchen-backsplash

Ka-nš Keel Cruise Blue Kitchen Backsplash

Design Credits: Feras Irikat, Lunada Bay Tile

Photo Credit: Lunada Bay Tile

Tile: Ka-nš Keel Cruise Blue, Ka-nš Plank Blend Maritime & Ka-nš Liner River Rock

Ideas to Inspire: In the Bath

Emotional Connection

"We don't just engage on a physical level as human beings we engage on an emotional level. And that's a lot more powerful. So, the more emotionally connected you are to your space, the more you are connected to your entire physical environment; the more you're in love with it," said Irikat. "An emotional connection to a physical space is a powerful and profound experience. It goes beyond what we think about a place and delves into our deepest feelings. It is not just about the aesthetic appeal of the space, but also about how it makes us feel. It can stir up a sense of peace, comfort, or even excitement. Happy memories associated with the space play a significant role in strengthening this bond. Just being in that space can transport us back to those moments, making us feel a warm sense of joy and contentment. Nostalgia also plays its part in this emotional connection. It combines memories and feelings, creating a unique experience that reminds us of a specific place and time. It takes us on a journey through our past, provoking a bittersweet longing that further deepens our connection to the space."

https://lunadabaytile.com/blogs/inspiration-gallery/luce-clipper-master-bath

Design Credits: Lori Caldwell Designs @loricaldwelldesigns

Photo Credit: Matthew Niemann

Tile: Luce Clipper Elevation Pearl on bathroom wall, shower, and tub surround

Black as Backdrop

"A soft black shade can easily transform and elevate any space—whether you use it as an accent to a door or kitchen cabinets or go all-out and dress an entire bathroom space in this timeless hue," said Irikat.

The Design Story: The client wanted a bathroom design that would suit their loud personality – a retro space age contemporary look. We selected materials that would reflect this organic/futuristic aesthetic. Color and shape is important! We pulled warm colors (orange, brown, white, black) and paired it with metal elements. Lunada Bay had the color/finish and curved pattern that ties into retro space look.

Designer: Karen Cho, MCYIA Interior Architecture & Design @mcyia

Tile: Shelter Island Arc and Linocut from the Jonathan Adler + Lunada Bay Tile collection, seen here in Aged Bronze

Bold Baths

"Bold tile accents produce a striking impression and create an attractive contrast, which is a growing trend itself. It's also a creative way to express your tastes while complementing your color scheme. You can exercise a great deal of imagination with tile accents. You could coat an entire wall with clean subway tile, or you might selectively implement textured stone as a backsplash around your vanity or in your shower. You can even use them on the ceiling as a unique feature," said Irikat.

The Design Story: We tiled the entire home for this client. The master bath, featured here, was more modern than the rest of the home yet fits in perfectly. We wanted a wow factor to put behind the tub to create drama. The most important thing to consider in a remodel, is to listen to your clients. Narrow down options by forming a clear vison and realistic expectation. Speak about maintenance, lifestyle, budget and of course, style.

https://lunadabaytile.com/blogs/inspiration-gallery/feature-wall

Design Credits: Jill Mahoney and Roxanne Kirby @melcertile

Photographer: Colin Grey Voigt

Tile: Agate Taiko glass mosaics in Abruzzo Pearl

Tile installer: J.W. Tile and Stone

