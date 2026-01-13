LunaFit Reinvents Onboarding: Meet the First Fitness App That Actually Talks Back

"Most people can't afford a personal trainer at $100 a session," said Hakman. "LunaFit gives you the same kind of guidance in your pocket every day – at a fraction of the price and cheaper than a drive-thru meal." Post this

"Most onboarding feels like filling out gym paperwork, and nobody downloads a fitness app hoping for that," said Ariana Hakman, co-founder of LunaFit. "We built an AI experience that talks to you like we do – fun, supportive, and maybe a little sarcastic if you say leg day is your favorite."

LunaFit: Adaptive AI Trainer's audio onboarding sits at the intersection of two growing trends: conversational AI and personalized coaching. Instead of tapping radio buttons in silence, users are guided through a voice-driven exchange that reduces friction, keeps them engaged, and makes it easier to actually complete onboarding and get moving.

"This is not a gimmick," Hakman added. "When your first interaction with a coach makes you feel heard, understood, and maybe even laugh a little, it takes the pressure off. You're more motivated to stick with them. That's the type of connection we want to establish in our app."

The audio onboarding is just the start. The same personality-driven AI that welcomes users in can later answer real-world questions like, "What should I eat after the holidays?" "How do I hit 100 grams of protein today?", or "What's a quick workout I can do between meetings?" By combining coaching, nutrition guidance, and habit tracking into a single conversational layer, LunaFit aims to behave less like an app and more like a coach that actually knows you.

"Most people can't afford a personal trainer at $100 a session," said Hakman. "LunaFit gives you the same kind of guidance in your pocket every day – at a fraction of the price and cheaper than a drive-thru meal."

A 60-day free demo of LunaFit: Adaptive AI Trainer's new AI audio onboarding experience is now available on iOS and Android. The trial unlocks hands-free voice logging for meals and hydration, plus automatic wearable connectivity to track sleep, steps, and workouts. Users can download LunaFit today from the App Store or Google Play and learn more at LunaFit.com. A full press kit with demo assets is available upon request.

LunaFit: Adaptive AI Trainer is an AI-powered fitness app that combines gamified personal training, nutrition coaching, and conversational AI to make expert-level guidance accessible to anyone, anywhere. With a witty, approachable personality and a focus on long-term consistency, LunaFit delivers real results at a fraction of the cost of traditional personal training.

