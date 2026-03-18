Lunar Disrupts Account Takeovers with Free Monitoring of Leaked Session Cookies

"Lunar, the open breach monitoring platform powered by Webz.io, launched free session-cookie monitoring that detects leaked cookies from infostealers, helping organizations identify and stop session hijacking before attackers bypass passwords, MFA, or SSO." Ran Geva - Lunar CEO Post this

This builds on Lunar's mission of making credential breach protection free and accessible, using the same high‑quality breach and infostealer data that already powers our credential monitoring. But while exposed credentials are dangerous, stolen sessions are worse: a valid session cookie lets attackers bypass passwords, MFA, passkeys, and SSO and walk in as a trusted user.

Meet Lunar Cookie Monitoring

Centralize infostealer cookies, breach logs, and account risks in a single, searchable view.

Lunar now continuously monitors for sensitive cookies and session artifacts tied to your applications and domains, using high‑quality underground and malware‑derived telemetry as an early warning signal. Lunar filters out noise and elevates only high‑risk, actionable exposures, so analysts can focus on the sessions that actually put your organization at risk.

Why This Matters Now

Modern infostealer malware doesn't just steal credentials, it exfiltrates active session cookies that give attackers instant, password-less access to your applications. With a valid cookie, they can bypass passwords, MFA, passkeys, and even SSO, and appear as a legitimate user.

Traditional identity controls rarely see this coming, because there's no suspicious login attempt to detect. Lunar's new cookie monitoring closes that gap by telling you which sessions are already exposed and how to act before attackers exploit them.

What You Can Do With Lunar Lookie Monitoring

With Lunar cookie monitoring, security teams can:

Gain session hijacking visibility: Identify leaked cookies and session data tied to your users and applications, and understand which identities, devices, and systems are exposed.

Cut through noise with filtered alerts: Focus on high‑risk exposures instead of every benign cookie reference, reducing alert fatigue and keeping queues manageable.

Assess risk and act fast: Use rich context (domains, timestamps, device indicators, and more) to quickly gauge hijacking likelihood and decide whether to expire sessions, enforce step‑up auth, or take stronger action.

Integrate into existing workflows: Feed alerts into your SIEM, SOAR, and IR playbooks so you can automatically invalidate exposed sessions, flag high‑risk accounts, and coordinate responses across teams.

Available to All Lunar customers

This cookie monitoring capability is now available to all Lunar community and PRO customers. If you want to know whether attackers are already holding valid sessions into your environment, before passwords are even touched, we'd be happy to walk you through what Lunar is seeing for organizations like yours.

Ready to see what Lunar can do for you?

Sign up for your free account today.

Media Contact

Ran Geva, Lunar by Webz.io, 972 528372277, [email protected], lunarcyber.com

SOURCE Lunar