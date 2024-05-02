Lunds & Byerlys Attracts New Customers with Ideal Digital Circular and Media Platform

Ideal™ programmatic media and interactive promotions captivate Lunds & Byerlys' upscale consumers
CLEVELAND, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal™ by Design House announces a new marketing agreement with Lunds & Byerlys, a family-owned upscale grocery retailer with 29 locations throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding region. The Twin Cities independent grocer introduced the Ideal™ digital circular and media platform, including programmatic media and interactive promotions to attract new shoppers, while continuing to cater to their loyal consumer base.
"Using Ideal, we're raising the bar on our existing print circular with dynamic digital marketing," says Dan O'Rourke, Senior Director of Marketing at Lunds & Byerlys. "We know our customers are browsing weekly specials, making shopping lists, sharing recipes and more on their cell phones. With rich media we can now tell our stories on responsible sourcing, locally grown produce, premium meat and sustainable seafood. We're finding deeper connections with our loyal customers and engaging with a new shopper base."
Ideal's marketing platform measures store traffic driven from the circular. Advanced analytics accurately demonstrate ROI at the local level, such as cost per visit, ad impressions, ad clicks, time spent on the digital circular and visits conquested from local competitors.
"We're honored to be working with Lunds & Byerlys, which has earned a reputation in the grocery industry as a model retailer on quality and customer service," says Adam Zimmerman, Co-Founder at Ideal™. "In addition to providing a lift in store traffic, Ideal's proprietary AI distribution technology builds detailed data sets on competitors' customers and targets shoppers most likely to engage with the platform and drive to their neighborhood Lunds & Byerlys."
About Lunds & Byerlys
With 29 locations throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding area, Lunds & Byerlys is family owned and committed to providing every customer with a sensational shopping experience. The company's extended family of employees has an unwavering focus on exceeding expectations through extraordinary food, exceptional service and passionate expertise. Learn more at www.LundsandByerlys.com.
About Ideal™ by Design House
Ideal™ by Design House is revolutionizing the digital circular industry by elevating customer experience for grocers and retailers. Our leading-edge Ideal™ platform integrates dynamic digital circulars with an intelligent, omni-channel distribution system that engages retailers' customers and their competitors' customers. Advanced analytics measure store traffic driven from the circular and computes cost per visit to accurately demonstrate ROI on retailers' marketing programs. Ideal's retail media platform enables CPG/vendor investment in a revolutionary data-driven digital circular platform. Learn more at DesignHouse.Design and LinkedIn.
