Lunds & Byerlys Attracts New Customers with Ideal Digital Circular and Media Platform

"Using Ideal, we're raising the bar on our existing print circular with dynamic digital marketing," says Dan O'Rourke, Senior Director of Marketing at Lunds & Byerlys. Post this

Ideal's marketing platform measures store traffic driven from the circular. Advanced analytics accurately demonstrate ROI at the local level, such as cost per visit, ad impressions, ad clicks, time spent on the digital circular and visits conquested from local competitors.

"We're honored to be working with Lunds & Byerlys, which has earned a reputation in the grocery industry as a model retailer on quality and customer service," says Adam Zimmerman, Co-Founder at Ideal™. "In addition to providing a lift in store traffic, Ideal's proprietary AI distribution technology builds detailed data sets on competitors' customers and targets shoppers most likely to engage with the platform and drive to their neighborhood Lunds & Byerlys."

About Lunds & Byerlys

With 29 locations throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding area, Lunds & Byerlys is family owned and committed to providing every customer with a sensational shopping experience. The company's extended family of employees has an unwavering focus on exceeding expectations through extraordinary food, exceptional service and passionate expertise. Learn more at www.LundsandByerlys.com.

About Ideal™ by Design House

Ideal™ by Design House is revolutionizing the digital circular industry by elevating customer experience for grocers and retailers. Our leading-edge Ideal™ platform integrates dynamic digital circulars with an intelligent, omni-channel distribution system that engages retailers' customers and their competitors' customers. Advanced analytics measure store traffic driven from the circular and computes cost per visit to accurately demonstrate ROI on retailers' marketing programs. Ideal's retail media platform enables CPG/vendor investment in a revolutionary data-driven digital circular platform. Learn more at DesignHouse.Design and LinkedIn.

