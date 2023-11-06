Luniko Technologies Secures $700,000 in Non-Dilutive Pre-Seed Funding

Luniko Technologies Secures non-dilutive funding to develop cutting-edge products and services designed to accelerate an organization's ability to adopt AI.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luniko Technologies, a rapidly emerging technology firm, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of $700,000 in non-dilutive pre-seed funding. This capital injection will be directed towards the research and development of cutting-edge products and services designed to accelerate an organization's ability to adopt AI.

Yassen Horanszky, CEO of Luniko, shared his excitement: "We envision a future where businesses can easily navigate the complexities of AI with confidence and clarity. With this investment, we are making significant strides towards actualizing this vision, and fulfilling our mission of enabling Canadian businesses to effectively integrate AI into their corporate DNA. The AI market is in its infancy, and our team will be delving deeper into identifying emerging trends and techniques that will define the future of AI adoption."

As industries globally recognize the transformative power of AI, Luniko's latest R&D initiatives aim to keep clients at the forefront of this technological evolution. By continuing to refine the "AI Readiness Gameplan," Luniko ensures businesses possess both the knowledge and tools essential for effective AI integration.

About Luniko Technologies

Stationed at the heart of Calgary, Luniko Technologies is dedicated to assisting Canadian organizations incorporate AI into their operational framework. Recognizing that the first challenge with AI adoption is knowing where to start, Luniko leverages vast consulting experience on digital transformations to enable businesses by kickstarting their AI journey. Creating tailored AI gameplans to realize the edge that emerging technology can provide.

