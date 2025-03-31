LUPR Inc. Sponsors ISM-New Jersey 'Supply Chain Innovation Day' at Rutgers

LUPR Inc., a leading procurement software company, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the ISM-New Jersey 'Supply Chain Innovation Day' at Rutgers Business School on April 4, 2025.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LUPR Inc., a leading procurement software company, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the ISM-New Jersey 'Supply Chain Innovation Day' at Rutgers Business School on April 4, 2025. This year's conference theme, "Supply Chain 2030: Strategies and Opportunities for a Dynamic Future," will feature industry leaders and innovative thinkers who will explore how technology is transforming supply chains.
Supply Chain Innovation Day is a premier event that brings together supply chain professionals, academics, and industry experts to discuss emerging trends and best practices in supply chain management. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with renowned speakers, including Heidi Landry, Chief Procurement Officer, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson, Kim Castellucci, President, ISM-NJ, and Professor Anthony Taitt, Rutgers Business School, who will share their insights on the future of supply chains and the strategies needed to navigate upcoming challenges.
"We are thrilled to sponsor Supply Chain Innovation Day 2025," said Sean Harley, Co-founder and CEO of LUPR. "As a New Jersey-based procurement software company, we are committed to supporting organizations in building efficient supply chains. We look forward to supporting up and coming procurement professionals as well as engaging with businesses to understand their needs and challenges, ensuring that our solutions provide maximum value from their suppliers."
About LUPR Inc.
LUPR Inc. is an innovative procurement software company dedicated to transforming the purchasing process for businesses of all sizes. With advanced features such as AI, automated supplier management processes, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with existing systems, LUPR empowers organizations to optimize their procurement strategies and achieve substantial cost savings. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and enhance supplier collaboration, solidifying its position as a key player in the procurement technology landscape. For more information go to lupr.com.
