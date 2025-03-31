LUPR Inc. Sponsors ISM-New Jersey 'Supply Chain Innovation Day' at Rutgers

"We are thrilled to sponsor Supply Chain Innovation Day 2025," said Sean Harley, Co-founder and CEO of LUPR. Post this

"We are thrilled to sponsor Supply Chain Innovation Day 2025," said Sean Harley, Co-founder and CEO of LUPR. "As a New Jersey-based procurement software company, we are committed to supporting organizations in building efficient supply chains. We look forward to supporting up and coming procurement professionals as well as engaging with businesses to understand their needs and challenges, ensuring that our solutions provide maximum value from their suppliers."

About LUPR Inc.

LUPR Inc. is an innovative procurement software company dedicated to transforming the purchasing process for businesses of all sizes. With advanced features such as AI, automated supplier management processes, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with existing systems, LUPR empowers organizations to optimize their procurement strategies and achieve substantial cost savings. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and enhance supplier collaboration, solidifying its position as a key player in the procurement technology landscape. For more information go to lupr.com.

Media Contact

Heather Mascarello, HLM Communications, 1 630-864-6962, [email protected]

SOURCE LUPR Inc.