Luraco Technologies Introduces the New i9 Max Plus Series with Advanced Features for Ultimate Comfort and Therapeutic Massage

In response to valuable feedback from our customers, Luraco Technologies is thrilled to announce the launch of an upgrade to our medical massage chair lineup. We are introducing the Luraco i9 Max Plus Series, a revolution of the i9 Max Series. The i9 Max Plus Series includes all the outstanding features of the i9 Max Series plus a cutting-edge patented Wireless Touchscreen Remote Controller and "Warm chair – Warm body" feature, setting a new standard for comfort and convenience in the therapeutic massage chair industry.
ARLINGTON, Texas, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience the epitome of luxury and therapeutic benefit with the i9 Max Plus Series. Gone are the days of wrestling with tethered controllers; our innovative wireless tablets offer the freedom to adjust your massage settings with maximum ease, ensuring a seamless and relaxing experience.
Furthermore, the introduction of the automatic Warm chair – Warm body feature eliminates the discomfort of cold chairs, allowing you to relax and snuggle into a soothing, warm chair from the moment you sit down.
These revolutionary new features now come standard on all of Luraco's exceptional massage chairs including:
- i9 Max Plus
- i9 Max Plus Special Edition
- i9 Max Plus Billionaire
- i9 Max Plus Royal Edition
- Model 3 Hybrid SL
For more details, please visit http://www.LuracoChairs.com.
"At Luraco we pride ourselves on being sensitive to our customer's needs and providing them with innovative solutions using good old fashion American ingenuity." Robert Nelson – Manufacturer's Representative.
Proudly standing as the only American Manufacturer of massage chairs in the world. Luraco Technologies also ensures that every chair is Underwriters Laboratory (UL) certified for safety. Luraco medical massage chairs have also been scientifically proven to produce measurable health benefits. (see attachment)
Our attention to detail and commitment to safety demonstrates our dedication to providing products of the highest quality and reliability. Our chairs are designed not only to meet but to exceed the expectations for quality, comfort, and rejuvenating relaxation that our customers desire and deserve.
We invite you to visit the showroom of one of our authorized dealers today or to call us at 1 800 – 483 – 9930 to experience the ultimate in medical massage chair therapy. Discover how the Luraco i9 Max Plus Series can enhance your daily relaxation and well-being.
About Luraco Technologies
Born in 2005 in Texas, Luraco Technologies is a pioneering provider of high-quality therapeutic massage chairs, renowned for innovative technology and American-made excellence. As the only manufacturer of massage chairs in the United States, Luraco is committed to delivering products that offer unparalleled comfort, safety, and scientifically proven therapeutic benefits to improve the quality of life for our customers.
For more information, please visit our website http://www.Luraco.com or contact Luraco Technologies at 1.800.483.9930.
Media Contact
Robert L Nelson, Luraco Technologies, 817-633-1080, [email protected], https://luracochairs.com/
SOURCE Luraco Technologies
