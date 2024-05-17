Luraco Technologies Introduces the New i9 Max Plus Series with Advanced Features for Ultimate Comfort and Therapeutic Massage

"At Luraco we pride ourselves on being sensitive to our customer's needs and providing them with innovative solutions using good old fashion American ingenuity." Robert Nelson – Manufacturer's Representative. Post this

These revolutionary new features now come standard on all of Luraco's exceptional massage chairs including:

For more details, please visit http://www.LuracoChairs.com.

Proudly standing as the only American Manufacturer of massage chairs in the world. Luraco Technologies also ensures that every chair is Underwriters Laboratory (UL) certified for safety. Luraco medical massage chairs have also been scientifically proven to produce measurable health benefits. (see attachment)

Our attention to detail and commitment to safety demonstrates our dedication to providing products of the highest quality and reliability. Our chairs are designed not only to meet but to exceed the expectations for quality, comfort, and rejuvenating relaxation that our customers desire and deserve.

We invite you to visit the showroom of one of our authorized dealers today or to call us at 1 800 – 483 – 9930 to experience the ultimate in medical massage chair therapy. Discover how the Luraco i9 Max Plus Series can enhance your daily relaxation and well-being.

About Luraco Technologies

Born in 2005 in Texas, Luraco Technologies is a pioneering provider of high-quality therapeutic massage chairs, renowned for innovative technology and American-made excellence. As the only manufacturer of massage chairs in the United States, Luraco is committed to delivering products that offer unparalleled comfort, safety, and scientifically proven therapeutic benefits to improve the quality of life for our customers.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.Luraco.com or contact Luraco Technologies at 1.800.483.9930.

