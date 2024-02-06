LUSA Brand Sheds Light on High-End Designer Lighting for All Homes With New Company Launch

LUSA aims to bring luxury lighting to homeowners everywhere.

CARSON, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lighting industry is ready to shine a new light on design with the launch of LUSA, a revolutionary brand aiming to bring high-end designer downlighting into every home. Their innovative fixtures and modern designs add class, style, and personality to any space.

LUSA's new launch sets the stage for a democratization of sophisticated designer lighting, with the goal of making it a standard element in every home. The brand is passionately committed to transforming spaces and aims to empower everyone to create comfortable, illuminated spaces that reflect their personality and tastes.

Beyond creating sleek, aesthetically pleasing options, LUSA's premium quality LED lights also come standard with Natural Warm Dimming technology. It transitions the color temperature emitted by the light from 3000K to 2200K as it dims. This provides warm white light for accurate illumination at full brightness, and by removing blue light, it transitions to a relaxing sunset effect when dimmed.

LUSA was born out of a passion for bringing premium quality lighting to everyone, irrespective of their budget. The brand's founders have 30+ years of experience selling architectural lighting to professionals. They recognized a gap in the market, with elegant lighting options often exorbitantly priced and out of reach for many consumers. LUSA's mission is to bridge this gap, combining aesthetics and function at an attainable price.

Starting today, shoppers can browse LUSA's selection online, finding the perfect pieces to illuminate their homes and lives. Every product in the collection is a manifestation of art, practicality, and affordability rolled into one.

LUSA firmly believes that the journey to a well-designed and personalized space begins with selecting the right lighting and creating an atmosphere that embodies an individual's unique style and personality. Every home deserves to shine, and with LUSA, the path to achieving that has never been more straightforward or attainable.

About LUSA:

LUSA is a new brand in the lighting industry, bringing premium lighting into every home. With a perfect blend of design, comfort, and reliability, all at an attainable price, LUSA is redefining home LED lighting solutions, adding the perfect aesthetic touch to every home.

Driven by the mission to make designer lights a household item, LUSA is poised to illuminate spaces and lives. For more information, visit their website.

Ruslan Polinovsky, LUSA, +1 (626) 310-0300

