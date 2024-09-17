LUSA Launches Innovative Solution to Upgrade 6" Recessed Lighting to Premium 4" Fixtures

LUSA's New 6" to 4" Conversion Kit Allows Users To Update Existing Lighting Fixtures

CARSON, Calif,, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LUSA, a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions, announces the launch of its newest product, the 6" to 4" Conversion Kit. This cutting-edge kit seamlessly transitions your existing six-inch recessed lighting fixture to a high-quality four-inch LUSA fixture.

The LUSA 6" to 4" Conversion Kit allows you to convert existing fixtures without creating new openings in your ceiling, offering unparalleled convenience. Using existing ceiling fixtures means you won't need to adjust any electrical wires, making upgrades a breeze for DIY enthusiasts and professionals.

LUSA's circadian-friendly natural lighting utilizes warm dim technology to help your body and mind stay in sync with nature's rhythms: Bright light during the day for energy and tasks, warm light for winding down, and low glare that's easy on the eyes.

Users can customize their lighting setup by choosing from multiple trim styles, colors, and adapter options. The kit is also Energy Star and Title 24 JA8 certified, guaranteeing energy efficiency and compliance with industry standards. The brightness switch feature offers 350 lumen, 750 lumen, and 950 lumen options, allowing versatile lighting control to suit various settings and needs.

Ideal for a variety of spaces, from kitchens to bedrooms, the LUSA 6" to 4" Conversion Kit is a versatile solution for any lighting upgrade project. Available in black or white finishes with round, surface, square, or adjustable trim options, this kit caters to many different design preferences. Constructed with durable materials, the LUSA kit ensures longevity and performance, making it a reliable choice for residential applications.

LUSA's commitment to energy efficiency also aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable home improvements. The kit's ability to repurpose existing fixtures reduces waste and supports eco-conscious renovations.

By simplifying the upgrade process, LUSA is democratizing access to modern lighting solutions and disrupting the renovation market.

About LUSA: LUSA is dedicated to providing cutting-edge lighting solutions that combine quality, design, and energy efficiency. Committed to meeting the evolving needs of modern lighting applications, LUSA's products enhance the aesthetics and functionality of any space.

